WATERLOO — A man is dead after being pulled from a burning vehicle over the weekend.

Roger Stoddard, 30, of Manchester, was pulled from a burning car inside a downtown parking ramp at 180 W. Fifth St. on Saturday morning.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a report of a vehicle on fire on the second story of the city ramp around 7 a.m. Firefighters noticed smoke and flames coming from the ramp and discovered a minivan in flames with a person inside.

Police said Waterloo Fire Rescue transported the man to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Waterloo Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos: Parking ramp fire, March 11, 2023 031123-fire-parking-2 031123jr-fire-parking-1