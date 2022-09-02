Man fatally shot by Omaha police had history of domestic violence

Jamrozy's father, Daniel Jamrozy, 66, of Bellevue, said during a phone interview Thursday that his son "had some personal issues" but was "a good, solid man." The younger Jamrozy, a 2001 graduate of Blair High School, worked installing and repairing wood floors, Daniel Jamrozy said.

"He was an excellent hunter and fisherman," the father said of his son. "He always gave back by mentoring young hunters, especially turkey hunting."

The elder Jamrozy said he had spoken with Omaha police about his son's death and that he was satisfied with the information they provided.

"I have no animosity toward the police," he said. "I'm shattered at the loss of my son. I am crushed."

The Omaha Police Department's officer-involved investigation team is investigating the incident with assistance from the Papillion Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Both officers, who were wearing body cameras, have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.