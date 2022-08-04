Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, kidnapping in Chase County trial

IMPERIAL — A Chase County jury found Kevin S. German guilty of killing a 22-year-old Imperial woman in November 2019.

Late Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, resident and 2014 Chase County High School graduate, was convicted of both second-degree murder and the kidnapping of Annika Swanson.

In addition, German — who showed little emotion as he sat at the defense table — was also found guilty of first-degree false imprisonment for abducting Eve Ambrosek and holding her captive for three days.

Swanson’s body was found Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot irrigation drainage pipe beside an earthen dam in a rural area near Imperial.

The verdict, which came during the third week of the district court trial, was reached after roughly four hours of deliberation over two days. The jury of seven women and five men received the case late Tuesday afternoon.

Doug Warner and Mike Guinen, from the state attorney general’s office, were special prosecutors in the case, and the office responded to the verdict by email.

“We are pleased with the jury verdict and greatly appreciate the serious time and deliberation given by the jury in considering this important case,” the email from Suzanne Gage, the attorney general’s director of communications, read. “Our sympathies are extended to the Swanson family for their loss of Annika, and also to Eve Ambrosek for the harm she suffered at the hands of the defendant. Hopefully this verdict will provide some form of justice.”

German, who was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping, is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18. The Swanson family declined to comment after the verdict.

Second-degree murder was among the four options the jury was allowed to consider in the case, along with manslaughter and a not guilty verdict. It states German, “either independently or while aiding and abetting another, did kill Swanson, but without premeditation.”

For both kidnapping charges, jurors could also consider charges of first- or second-degree false imprisonment as well as a not guilty verdict.

First-degree false imprisonment states that German, “either independently or while aiding and abetting another, did knowing restrain or abduct Eve Ambrosek and did so under terrorizing circumstances or under circumstances which exposed her to the risk of serious bodily injury.”

“Obviously we are disappointed with the verdict,” German’s attorney, Clarence Mock III, said. “We were hoping that the jury would have found that this was a case that was more akin to a manslaughter then second-degree (murder). We really hoped that on Count III, which was the Eve Ambrosek accusation, that we might have been able to obtain an acquittal.”

Mock indicated there are grounds to file an appeal in the case, a motion which must be completed within 30 days of the verdict.

“There may be some legal issues that are present in the record that we may raise and that I’m really not at liberty to identify at this time,” Mock said.

German’s co-defendant, Keonna N. Carter, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah, was initially charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case. She cooperated with the prosecution in the case and testified against German.

Testimony during the trial indicated her murder charge will be amended to first-degree assault, but a search of court records does not show a change in her case yet.