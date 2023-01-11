Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Ottumwa stabbing death

OTTUMWA — Preston O'Dell Martin was pronounced guilty of first-degree murder by a district court judge Tuesday.

The verdict by Judge Greg Milani was read Tuesday afternoon in a Wapello County Courthouse packed with friends and family of the victim, 41-year-old Thomas Carlton Foster.

The decision was made by a judge because Martin opted for a bench trial rather than a trial by jury. The bench trial was held in May 2022.

Milani said the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that on May 25, 2019, Martin had entered Foster's home at 514 Queen Anne Ave. in Ottumwa and stabbed Foster to death with a knife.

After the stabbing, investigators said Martin changed into clothes Foster had at the home, attempted to clean the scene, and left with a tub of change Foster collected to buy treats for his dog. Martin went to a convenience store to buy a drink where he was also caught on camera buying marijuana from an individual.

Martin had pursued an insanity defense, but Milani did not accept that. Instead, the judge convicted Martin of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary on Tuesday. Martin will face a mandatory life sentence without parole for the murder conviction. The robbery and burglary convictions could add another 50 years to the sentence.

Sentencing has been set for March 13 at 1 p.m. Milani promised a written decision to be filed soon with further factual findings.

Prosecutors pushed against Martin's arguments for an insanity defense during the trial and after in court filings. Assistant Attorney General Monty Platz said Martin's actions of attempting to hide evidence and clean the murder scene showed he was not criminally insane.

"The criminally insane are incapable of being aware they are committing a crime, and therefore society does not penalize them for a crime because it would serve no purpose," Platz argued. "The criminally insane would have no need to clean blood off themselves, cut off the flow of blood to avoid leaving bloody footprints, get a change of clothes to avoid looking incriminating with blood on them, or rifle through a home and steal things."

Platz argued it was Martin's intent to rob Foster that day, and that he had to kill Foster to avoid leaving a witness to identify him.

"Defendant purposefully took a life in an opportunistic burglary and robbery," Platz wrote. "He could have left his victim Foster alive, but in doing so, he would have left a witness alive to identify him. Defendant was never planning on leaving Foster alive, however. The 12 stab marks on the victim, the majority centered around the neck, attest to that."

Platz continued to assert that Martin likely thought he had gotten away with the killing, because he didn't know Foster had already called into police to report Martin as a suspicious person and gave a description. Platz argues that is why Martin remained in the general area of the crime, and visited two convenience stores.

Police spotted Martin near the crime scene and later stopped him on the Jefferson Street Viaduct where they noticed a few small drops of blood on his boots.

A bizarre interview filled with mostly incomprehensible gibberish about inkdots and witchcraft shouldn't be used as proof of insanity, Platz argued.

"Faced with insurmountable evidence against him, [Martin] attempted to use his manic interview, which cleverly avoided making even a single incriminating statement, as his defense," Platz wrote in his closing arguments. "Given his history with his aunt, perhaps he believed he could succeed in faking out the experts again."

In terms of their case, Platz said the state had clear evidence to find Martin guilty as charged. He pointed to Foster's call to police reporting that Martin had came to the door looking for someone, and then was hanging around a nearby street corner.

"It is a ridiculous proposition that after calling police on the defendant, Foster would then invite this stranger through a side door," Platz wrote.

Additionally, Platz said testimony established that Foster was fearful of strangers and that Martin and Foster did not know each other prior to the incident.

