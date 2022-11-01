Man found with shortened AR-15, handgun in I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln, sheriff says

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested near Lincoln on Friday after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies found him in possession of a shortened AR-15 rifle and a loaded handgun while driving on Interstate 80, according to the sheriff.
Deputies pulled Grant Bawden over at about 11 a.m. Friday near the U.S. 77 South interchange as the Wisconsin man was headed east on the interstate, Sheriff Terry Wagner said Monday.
As they approached Bawden's Ford F-150, deputies smelled marijuana and searched the pickup, uncovering 6.75 pounds of marijuana, $3,000 in cash, the shortened semi-automatic rifle and 516 rounds of ammo, Wagner said.
Bawden had been carrying the pistol — a CZ P-10 handgun — in a shoulder holster.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of a concealed weapon.
