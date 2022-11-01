 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found with shortened AR-15, handgun in I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln, sheriff says

Grant Bawden weapons

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies found 6.75 pounds of marijuana, $3,000 in cash, a shortened semi-automatic and a handgun in an Intersate 80 traffic stop on Friday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. 

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested near Lincoln on Friday after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies found him in possession of a shortened AR-15 rifle and a loaded handgun while driving on Interstate 80, according to the sheriff.

Deputies pulled Grant Bawden over at about 11 a.m. Friday near the U.S. 77 South interchange as the Wisconsin man was headed east on the interstate, Sheriff Terry Wagner said Monday.

Grant Bawden

Bawden

As they approached Bawden's Ford F-150, deputies smelled marijuana and searched the pickup, uncovering 6.75 pounds of marijuana, $3,000 in cash, the shortened semi-automatic rifle and 516 rounds of ammo, Wagner said.

Bawden had been carrying the pistol — a CZ P-10 handgun — in a shoulder holster.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of a concealed weapon.

