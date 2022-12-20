 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man from Leigh killed in crash near Clarkson

A man from Leigh died last week after a crash east of Clarkson.

After 10 a.m. Friday, rescue crews responded to a crash about a mile east of Clarkson, the Colfax County Sheriff's Office said.

A westbound 2012 Chevy Silverado K1500 pickup truck and a northbound 2005 Sterling LT 9500 straight truck collided. A passenger in the Silverado, Calvin H. Dietrich, 79, of Leigh, died.

The driver of the straight truck, Wes Balzer, 58, of Howells, was cited on suspicion of a stop sign violation and motor vehicle homicide. He was released.     

