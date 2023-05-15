A 66-year-old Lincoln man in prison for killing his mother in 2008 with a can crusher in a drug-induced psychotic rage got more time Friday for a prison assault.

Eric Brox was sentenced to 10 months to a year for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, for assaulting a correctional officer at a Lincoln prison on May 10, 2022.

In March, he pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement that reduced the charge from a felony.

The sentence is in addition to the 40-years-to-life term he was serving for the second-degree murder of 72-year-old Zoe Brox.

On Oct. 15, 2008, police discovered her body — and signs of a struggle — inside her garage near South 84th and A streets after they got a report that her son had urinated in the lobby at Ameritas. They found him acting strangely, saying his mother had died.

His public defender said Brox — who is schizophrenic and had a history of stays at the regional center prior to his mom's killing — had used cocaine and become psychotic.

Brox pleaded no contest in the case.