Man in Sarpy County is released after being sentenced for 3 third-degree sexual assaults

A former maintenance worker at a Sarpy County apartment complex was released from custody Monday after being sentenced for sexually assaulting three women who lived or worked at the complex.

Sarpy County District Judge George Thompson sentenced Hector Guardado-Alfaro, 44, to the maximum of one year on each of three counts of third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. Guardado-Alfaro had pleaded no contest to the charges, which were amended from two counts of first-degree sexual assault, a felony, and disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

Because Guardado-Alfaro was in jail for more than two years while awaiting trial, he was awarded credit for the time he already had served and was released after sentencing.

Under state sentencing guidelines, sentences generally are cut in half. Guardado-Alfaro also was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Guardado-Alfaro is a former maintenance worker at an apartment complex near 168th Street and Nebraska 370. Investigators for the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office determined that he used his position there to assault the women in three separate incidents in January 2020.

Two of the women were residents, and a third was a co-worker at the apartment complex, investigators said.

