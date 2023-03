A 48-year-old man who died last week in a one-vehicle crash in southwest Nebraska has been identified.

Shaunn C. Stanley of Curtis was critically injured in a rollover crash on U.S. 83 near McCook on Thursday, according to the Red Willow County Sheriff's Office. He was taken to a hospital in McCook where he died.

Investigators determined that Stanley was alone in a vehicle and he lost control on the icy roadway about 7:25 a.m. His name was withheld pending notification of family.

Getting away with murder: Nebraska cold cases Ann Marie Kelley Carl Bittner K.K. Kody Christi Nichols Donald Bennett Ernestine Ruschy Eugene McGuire Jay Durnil Mary Heese Gregory Moore Irvin Settje Jason Remsen Jason Vesper Brian Walker Arthur Morley Jay Blockson Jeanne Kassebaum William, Bernice and Barbara Peak Jeffrey Snoddy Joy Blanchard Demetrius Simpson Julie Derrick Leah Rowlands Letha Harley Mary Cabral Mary Cronin Merlin Mosel Mitchell Simon Patrick Vostades Rebecca Williams Richard Chadek Richard Lessley Robert Heelan Rudolfo Flores Russell McKnight Sandy Green Sarah Neal Tyrone Banister Waddell Robinson Charles Hanks Robert Beaudoin