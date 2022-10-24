Man killed in shooting in Iowa City alley by H-Bar

IOWA CITY — A man died at the hospital after he was struck by gunfire outside a bar early Sunday morning, according to an Iowa City Police Department news release.

At 1:59 a.m., police were dispatched to the H-Bar, at 220 S. Van Buren St., for a report of multiple shots fired in the alley. Before officers arrived, reports came in that one person was shot. A Hawk Alert also went out at 2:06 a.m., advising the University of Iowa community to avoid the area.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They provided emergency medical aid until an ambulance arrived and transported the man to a hospital, where he died.

Iowa City police are seeking assistance from anyone who has additional knowledge about the incident. They can be contacted at (319) 356-5275. Also, investigators are asking those with footage from security cameras near the H-Bar and L & M Mighty Shop, in the vicinity of Van Buren and College streets, to review and preserve those recordings and contact the ICPD with any potential footage or information related to the incident.

The Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about the incident that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). The release added, "all tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward."

On Aug. 7, a woman was seriously injured in a similar shots-fired incident in the alley outside the H-Bar.