A 22-year-old Tecumseh man was killed Friday in a crash and a 36-year-old woman was arrested near the scene, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were called at about 2:30 a.m. Friday about a possible death near First Street and the railroad tracks in Tecumseh, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

A responding deputy found Logan Ascheman dead at the scene and arrested 36-year-old Chelsy Kress, also of Tecumseh, on suspicion of failure to render aid.

The sheriff's office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the incident.

