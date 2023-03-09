Only one of Nebraska's 93 counties is named for a woman -- and its initial county seat carried her name, too.

Merrick County was created by the Nebraska Territorial Legislature in 1858, named in honor of Elvira Merrick De Puy. Her husband, state Rep. Henry De Puy of Dodge County, future agent to the Pawnee Tribe at the Genoa Indian Agency, bestowed his wife's name upon both the county name (Merrick) and its initial seat of government (Elvira).

Though approved as county seat by the Legislature, the town of Elvira scarcely existed -- if at all. By all accounts, this ghost (town) never materialized.

In his 1882 "History of the State of Nebraska," A.T. Andreas mused that nobody knew where the county seat had even been designated. That is, except for a Judge Martin, who cheekily noted: "Elvira was beautifully located upon a paper in the office of Dr. Henry, of Omaha, and supposed, by the fortunate possessor of corner lots, to be about two miles southwest of the present town of Clark's, on the old military road."

Meaning Elvira existed only on paper and not in reality. However, Andreas admits that directing people to a town that was yet to be built, in an area not yet surveyed, would have been nearly impossible.

When the county's government was formally organized in 1864, Merrick County's first residents instead met in Lone Tree, which would later take the name Central City. It holds the courthouse to this day; whatever, if anything, existed of Elvira disappeared.

Merrick County's jagged, pointed triangle appeared on a headstone for Elvira Merrick recently installed at Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit. There, she'd been buried in an unmarked grave until the Merrick County Historical Museum and Merrick Foundation raised money to buy and transport the marker that so honors the only woman for whom a Nebraska county will forever remember.