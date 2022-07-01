Man on probation accused of robbing Bettendorf man of 9 bulldog puppies at gunpoint

A 20-year-old Davenport man who already is serving a term on probation for two vehicle theft convictions and a domestic abuse conviction has been arrested by Bettendorf Police in connection with an armed robbery on June 19 during which nine American bulldog puppies stolen.
Carlos Gerrick Byrd Jr. is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted.
In connection with the case, Byrd also is charged with one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the affidavits and search warrants filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Matt Poirier, on June 7, a woman, Byrd’s girlfriend, reported that her Taurus 9mm pistol that had a tan slide with a black frame, was stolen from her vehicle, a 2013 Black Kia Forte.
Byrd was listed as a suspect in the case. During the theft is was reported that Byrd broke the windshield to the vehicle.
Byrd was then developed as a suspect in the robbery and home invasion that occurred June 19 in the 3100 block of 18th Street.
On June 15, Byrd was introduced to a 20-year-old man by a mutual friend. The man told officers that he was provided a ride by Byrd to a veterinarian appointment. The vehicle Byrd was driving had a hole in the windshield on the passenger side and was a four-door sedan.
At 7:35 p.m. on June 18, Byrd and another person described in the affidavits as a light-skinned male with curly hair, knocked on the door of the 20-year-old man’s home in the 3100 block of 18th Street. Byrd and his associate wanted to hang out with the resident of the home. The resident told Byrd and the other person to leave. Byrd was driving the same vehicle with the hole in the windshield.
At 12:35 a.m. on June 19, Byrd is alleged to have gone back to the house on 18th Street with his associate. The victim, the man that Byrd had given a ride to the vet, said that he was downstairs when a black man walked into the basement armed with a handgun.
A struggle ensued and the victim was struck in the head with the pistol. The victim described the pistol as a Taurus 9mm. with a distinctive tan slide. The victim told police he is proficient in firearms and knew the weapon to be a Taurus. The victim was led upstairs to the bedroom at gunpoint by Byrd and the other suspect.
The victim was forced to lie face down as Byrd removed six American bulldog puppies from a bedroom. Byrd and his associate also removed the victim’s Apple watch and stole his iPhone.
The victim was then led at gunpoint to the garage where three more American bulldog puppies were put into a black passenger car. The victim’s cell phone was located about three blocks to the south.
A search of Bettendorf city cameras showed that the Kia Forte entered the city at 11:54 p.m. The Forte travels northbound on 18th Street from Spruce Hills Drive, which is the direction toward the victim’s home, about three blocks away.
A photo lineup was shown to the victim, and Byrd was identified as the man who was at the house five hours before the robbery.
The vehicle Byrd was driving was his girlfriend’s Kia Forte with the damaged windshield.
Byrd was arrested Monday at the Walmart on West Kimberly Road in Davenport on warrants for probation violations.
Byrd had in his possession the Taurus 9mm stolen from his girlfriend’s vehicle on June 7. At the time of his arrest, Byrd was wearing a black ski mask and had a second black ski mask in his back pocket.
During a post-Miranda interview, Byrd admitted to possessing marijuana in the Kia Forte. During a search of the vehicle officers seized a small backpack containing 117 grams of marijuana packaged for sale and a digital scale.
Byrd admitted to giving the victim a ride to the vet and being at the victim’s home just hours before the robbery, but he denied being in the city of Bettendorf before, during or after the robbery.
Currently Byrd is on probation in three different cases until Jan. 20, 2025.
On Jan. 2, 2019, he was a passenger in a stolen vehicle. At the time he was on juvenile probation for vehicle theft. On April 19, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Nancy Tabor sentenced Byrd to three years on supervised probation during a sentencing hearing on May 30, 2019, in Scott County District Court.
On March 20, 2020, he pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. During a hearing in Scott County District Court, District Judge Tom Reidel sentenced Byrd to two years on supervised probation.
On July 8, 2021, Byrd was charged with Class D domestic assault in Muscatine County Circuit Court.
He pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 2, 2021, and was sentenced Nov. 5 of that year to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections by District Judge Tamra Roberts. He was released from prison just over a month later on Dec. 22 after Judge Roberts granted a reconsideration of Byrd’s sentence. She then sentenced him to three years on supervised probation and ordered him into the Residential Correctional Facility program.
Byrd was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $62,000, and without bond on a hold from the Residential Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing in the new robbery case is scheduled for July 8 in Scott County District Court.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Iowa
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Iowa
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the
end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
The United States as of Jun. 24 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 86.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to
Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 23, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Henry County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (10,867 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (75 total deaths)
--- 22.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,551 (5,697 total cases)
--- 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Fayette County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (10,793 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (76 total deaths)
--- 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,588 (4,242 total cases)
--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Franklin County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (5,535 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (43 total deaths)
--- 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,660 (2,584 total cases)
--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Delaware County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (9,371 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (68 total deaths)
--- 30.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,549 (4,176 total cases)
--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Clinton County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (25,622 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (146 total deaths)
--- 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,665 (11,916 total cases)
--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Clarke County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (5,193 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (37 total deaths)
--- 28.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,758 (2,326 total cases)
--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Chickasaw County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (6,613 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (32 total deaths)
--- 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,322 (2,783 total cases)
--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Hardin County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (9,509 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (62 total deaths)
--- 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,401 (4,279 total cases)
--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Adams County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (2,034 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (14 total deaths)
--- 26.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,015 (829 total cases)
--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Mills County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (8,607 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (44 total deaths)
--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,973 (3,471 total cases)
--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Woodbury County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (58,913 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (340 total deaths)
--- 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,318 (29,198 total cases)
--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#39. Washington County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (12,568 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (79 total deaths)
--- 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,538 (5,829 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Montgomery County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (5,679 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (56 total deaths)
--- 84.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,658 (2,247 total cases)
--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Butler County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (8,350 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (53 total deaths)
--- 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,208 (3,351 total cases)
--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Wright County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (7,283 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (66 total deaths)
--- 71.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,342 (3,686 total cases)
--- 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Webster County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (20,822 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (166 total deaths)
--- 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,662 (10,650 total cases)
--- 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Pottawattamie County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (54,287 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (321 total deaths)
--- 12.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,676 (24,864 total cases)
--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Cass County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (7,510 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 608 (78 total deaths)
--- 98.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,387 (3,002 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Audubon County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (3,223 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (21 total deaths)
--- 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,724 (1,139 total cases)
--- 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Guthrie County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (6,282 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (47 total deaths)
--- 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,724 (2,429 total cases)
--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Benton County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (15,074 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (79 total deaths)
--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,613 (6,312 total cases)
--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Greene County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (5,236 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (21 total deaths)
--- 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,050 (1,782 total cases)
--- 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Jasper County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (21,910 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (112 total deaths)
--- 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,246 (9,016 total cases)
--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Poweshiek County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (10,923 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (63 total deaths)
--- 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,066 (3,898 total cases)
--- 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Jones County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (12,196 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (74 total deaths)
--- 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,508 (5,689 total cases)
--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Dickinson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (10,196 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (73 total deaths)
--- 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,400 (4,211 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Shelby County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (6,847 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (52 total deaths)
--- 47.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,262 (2,779 total cases)
--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Calhoun County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (5,802 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (25 total deaths)
--- 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,824 (2,690 total cases)
--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Warren County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (31,084 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (136 total deaths)
--- 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,199 (12,969 total cases)
--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Cedar County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (11,263 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (36 total deaths)
--- 37.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,375 (4,354 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Bremer County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (15,155 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (83 total deaths)
--- 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,875 (5,733 total cases)
--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Black Hawk County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (79,669 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (488 total deaths)
--- 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,017 (34,141 total cases)
--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#18. Muscatine County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (26,137 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (132 total deaths)
--- 0.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,448 (10,004 total cases)
--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Scott County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (106,662 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (401 total deaths)
--- 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,843 (42,964 total cases)
--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Carroll County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (12,543 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (66 total deaths)
--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,108 (5,063 total cases)
--- 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Grundy County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (7,647 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (44 total deaths)
--- 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,566 (2,638 total cases)
--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Winneshiek County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (12,620 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (52 total deaths)
--- 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,214 (4,041 total cases)
--- 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Iowa County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (10,228 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (50 total deaths)
--- 0.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,641 (3,826 total cases)
--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Tama County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (10,647 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 558 (94 total deaths)
--- 81.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,953 (4,037 total cases)
--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Story County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (61,771 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (91 total deaths)
--- 69.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,257 (20,644 total cases)
--- 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Cerro Gordo County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (27,029 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (171 total deaths)
--- 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,902 (11,420 total cases)
--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Hamilton County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (9,461 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (73 total deaths)
--- 60.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,956 (3,539 total cases)
--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Boone County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (17,016 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (56 total deaths)
--- 30.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,773 (5,712 total cases)
--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Dubuque County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (63,203 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (299 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,981 (27,229 total cases)
--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Marshall County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (26,282 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (112 total deaths)
--- 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,872 (9,792 total cases)
--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Linn County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (152,341 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (594 total deaths)
--- 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,399 (55,313 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Dallas County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (63,002 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (146 total deaths)
--- 49.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,803 (24,114 total cases)
--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Polk County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (334,230 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (1,116 total deaths)
--- 25.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,739 (131,066 total cases)
--- 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr
#2. Buena Vista County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (13,504 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (58 total deaths)
--- 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,834 (6,442 total cases)
--- 30.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Johnson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (110,671 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.3% higher vaccination rate than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (155 total deaths)
--- 66.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,189 (38,071 total cases)
--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.