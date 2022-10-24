 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Man sentenced to prison on sex-related charge involving Sarpy teen

A New York man has been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for transporting a minor with the intent of engaging in criminal sexual activity.

Armando Daniels, 33, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Between January and April 2021, Daniels, who was 32 at the time, communicated with a 15-year-old girl from Sarpy County via cellphone and internet apps, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

On April 6, 2021, Daniels drove from his home in New York, picked up the girl and headed east. The girl had left her cellphone at home. That evening, when her relatives became aware she was missing, they called authorities, and Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies began trying to find her.

Using call records, deputies obtained cellphone location data of phones that recently had called her phone. They found a phone going east across Iowa and Illinois and, on April 7, stopped in Princeton, Illinois. An investigation later found that Daniels had sexually assaulted the girl at a hotel in that city. Surveillance footage from the hotel showed the two together there.

Early the next morning, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, Indiana state troopers found Daniels and the girl in Elkhart, Indiana, in Daniels’ parked car. The troopers arrested Daniels.

After completing his prison term, Daniels will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

A timeline of the quadruple murder of Michele Ebeling and Twiford family that rocked the small town of Laurel, Neb.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

