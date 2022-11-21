 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man serving life sentence for Omaha murder dies at Lincoln prison

A man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Douglas County died at a Lincoln prison Friday. 

Antoine Young, 48, died at the Reception and Treatment Center, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

Young was convicted of murdering Raymond Webb, 33, who was shot in August 2007 as he sat in his car in a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Young began his life sentence for first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony on Feb. 3, 2009, according to the department. 

Though his efforts were unsuccessful, Young maintained his innocence and appealed his case multiple times with support from organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Nebraska Innocence Project and the Midwest Innocence Project, according to court records. 

While the cause of his death is yet to be determined, Young was undergoing treatment for a medical condition, the release said. 

As is the case with any in-custody death, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

