Man serving life term sentenced for getting caught with shiv at State Pen

An Omaha man serving a life sentence at the Nebraska State Penitentiary was sentenced to an additional three to four years after getting caught in prison with a shiv.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced 43-year-old Phillip Figures on Thursday for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

He pleaded guilty.

"I just want to get this over with, your honor," he told the judge, appearing by video.

Prosecutors said prison staff discovered the handcrafted, bladed weapon Oct. 5, 2021.

Defense attorney Kyle Flentje argued for a concurrent sentence, saying Figures already is serving a life sentence, accepted responsibility quickly and entered a plea quickly, not wanting to waste anyone's time.

McManaman said no violence resulted, but a weapon like that is capable of it, he said.

"The folks that live there, the folks that come to work there, they need to be safe and secure," he said before sentencing Figures to the top end for the charge.

According to court records, Figures received a life sentence for first-degree murder, plus 40 to 50 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony in the killing of Fredrick Green in Omaha on July 15, 2018.

At trial, the state alleged that Figures ordered another man to kill Green to ensure that Green wouldn't “snitch” to the police after he caught the two men trying to burglarize his house.

The jury found him guilty.

