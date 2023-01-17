Man who broke into house shot and killed by armed Iowa resident, police say

MONTICELLO — A man was fatally shot after breaking into a Monticello man's home last week, according to Monticello's chief of police.

At 1:48 a.m. Wednesday, a man called 911 in Jones County to report someone trying to break in at his home in the 300 block of South Sycamore Street.

Before an officer arrived, the resident armed himself with a gun and shot the intruder, who had gotten inside and confronted him, according to the news release.

Authorities identified the alleged intruder as 30-year-old Patrick M. O'Brine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man and a 10-year-old child at the home were uninjured, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Photos: Casino Assault, Jan. 3, 2021 010321ho-casino-still-1 010321ho-casino-still-2 010321ho-casino-still-3