Man who drove car into Omaha Halloween crowd had taken cocaine, officer testifies

OMAHA — The man who drove a car into a crowded Halloween neighborhood event told authorities he had ingested cocaine about an hour before, an Omaha police officer testified Monday.

Dontavius Levering, 31, will stand trial on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a deadly weapon (a vehicle) to commit a felony. If convicted of both, he could face up to 100 years in prison.

Officials have said that Levering drove around a street barrier that was blocking off Minne Lusa Boulevard to all vehicular traffic Oct. 31 for a neighborhood Halloween bash. Hundreds of adults and children were walking in the street for trick-or-treating along the boulevard, which was closed from Sharon Drive to Newport Avenue.

Officer Bryson Blandford was assigned to pass out candy from the trunk of his cruiser at the event and was set up near Newport Avenue. He had gotten a radio call that a reckless driver was on Minne Lusa Boulevard. He then saw a Ford Taurus coming south on the boulevard.

Blandford ran toward the vehicle and gave multiple commands to the driver to stop while holding out his hand. He then fired seven shots at the vehicle. The first four shots went through the windshield and the last three went through the door as the vehicle passed Blandford, Omaha Police Lt. Kara Platt testified. Platt oversees the assault and robbery units and the officer-involved investigations team.

According to Blandford's interview and cruiser and body-worn camera footage, Platt said, Levering had accelerated after Blandford held up his hand and told him to stop.

Three of the bullets hit Levering — in the jaw and once in each shoulder. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has said Blandford saved lives because of his actions.

The car came to a stop on a curb. No one else was injured.

Platt interviewed Levering after he was discharged from a hospital Nov. 4. Platte said Levering told her he had taken cocaine about 6 p.m. Oct. 31 and also had been drinking. The car entered Minne Lusa Boulevard about 7 p.m., according to witness and police reports.

Levering said he left his mother's house, who lives on a nearby street off Minne Lusa Boulevard, then turned right to drive south on Minne Lusa, Platt said.

Platt testified that Levering told her he was "frustrated" because a lot of people were in the way and he was trying to drive to a gas station.

Levering's public defender, Ted Turnblacer, asked whether police had found any writings or social media posts from Levering that indicated he had planned violence. Platt said she didn't know of any.

Platt testified she spoke with Levering's mother, who said that Levering had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was on prescription medication, but the drugs "didn't mix well with him." On Halloween, he wasn't taking any medication for that diagnosis, Levering's mother told Platt.

Officials took samples of Levering's urine and blood in the hospital to test for the presence of alcohol or drugs, but the results weren't shared in court.

