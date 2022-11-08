Man who drove car into Omaha Halloween event booked into jail

OMAHA — The man who drove a car into a crowded Halloween event in northern Omaha was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Friday.

Dontavius Levering, 31, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon — in this case, a vehicle — to commit a felony, according to jail records. He had been recovering at an area hospital from gunshot wounds.

An Omaha police officer shot Levering three times, hitting him in the jaw and each shoulder, as Levering drove down Minne Lusa Boulevard at about 7 p.m. Oct. 31, according to police officials.

The boulevard had been closed for an annual trick-or-treating event. Hundreds of people were walking in the street during the event.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Nov. 1 that the actions by Officer Bryson Blandford, a four-year veteran of the department who was handing out candy from the trunk of his cruiser at the time of the incident, saved lives and appeared to be in accordance with Omaha police policies and procedures.

After he drove around a barricade, witnesses said Levering would rev the engine and hit the gas, almost striking people walking in the street. He stopped and started, first driving south in the northbound lane of Minne Lusa Boulevard and then circling the medians of the boulevard.

Blandford ran through the crowd, moving kids out of the way, and stood in the car’s path, putting his hand out to signal that the driver should stop, according to Schmaderer. The officer told bystanders to move and yelled “Stop” at the driver at least five times.

Levering continued to drive the car toward Blandford and the people behind him. Blandford then fired at Levering, according to police, and he continued firing toward the driver’s side as the car passed. He fired seven shots.

The car quickly came to a stop and paramedics who were there then provided medical aid to Levering.

Blandford has been placed on paid administrative leave. Schmaderer said that based on body camera footage and witness statements, he thinks Blandford acted correctly.

Levering has a lengthy criminal record. He served prison time in 2012 and 2013 on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property. He also was found guilty of attempted burglary in 2016.