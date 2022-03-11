Man who fired gun inside Omaha grocery store gets prison term

Reeling from a psychotic break and diagnosed depression, Jacob Muhle thought the only solution was to kill himself — and the method he chose was suicide by cop.

After researching mass shootings, Muhle, who at the time was 21, first headed to a school in an attempt to target a populated site.

But the date was March 17, 2020 — mere days after Nebraska had reported its first case of community spread of COVID-19.

The day before, officials with the Omaha, Millard, Papillion-La Vista and Bellevue school districts announced schools would close indefinitely to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. No one was at the school Muhle had selected.

So Muhle headed for the next-busiest site nearby, a Hy-Vee Supermarket near 180th and Q streets.

Chaos ensued as Muhle began firing outside the store.

After Muhle entered the store, a 50-year-old Omaha man tackled him. An off-duty Omaha deputy police chief then wrestled Muhle’s gun away from him.

No one was struck by gunfire, thanks to the actions of Omahan Tom Wenzl and Deputy Omaha Police Chief Scott Gray — but also, Muhle’s attorney argued, because Muhle didn’t actually intend to hurt anyone.

Douglas County District Judge Kimberly Miller Pankonin said Thursday that she wasn’t sure about that.

“The court was disturbed by the fact that you had gone to a school prior to this and luckily — the one time you can say for the pandemic — the school was closed,” she said. “You pose a very high threat to harm society, to harm yourself. And I cannot find anything to think that this would not happen again.”

In January, Muhle pleaded guilty to six felonies, including shooting a gun at an occupied vehicle, terroristic threats, attempted assault and firearm use. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed five additional felonies. The charges he pleaded to carried a punishment of anywhere from 11 to 176 years in prison.

Thursday, the judge sentenced Muhle, now 23, to 42 to 64 years. Muhle will serve 26½ years in prison before he is eligible for parole and must be discharged after 37½ years, counting mandatory minimums and the state’s good-time law that cuts sentences in half. Muhle already has spent nearly two years behind bars.

Muhle declined an opportunity to address the court.

Assistant Douglas County Public Defender Leslie Cavanaugh said a psychologist who evaluated Muhle after he was arrested diagnosed him with autism spectrum disorder, for which he had never been treated. That, a depression diagnosis and fear of losing his job “led him to a desperation that put him in a tailspin,” Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh said she had discussed with Muhle the option of pursuing an insanity defense, but Muhle rejected that idea.

“He wanted to take responsibility for what he could for his actions,” Cavanaugh said. “I just ask the court and the victims to look at Mr. Muhle with some mercy in their hearts and some understanding about this situation.

“I don’t think Mr. Muhle had any intent to harm anybody or shoot anybody, honestly, I tell you, but I know it didn’t look that way from the victims’ viewpoint.”

After hearing Cavanaugh’s comments, Wenzl told the judge he could tell that Muhle just wanted to die that day. Wenzl started to weep as he asked the judge for leniency for Muhle.

“I ask that you show some empathy toward the situation,” Wenzl said. “I lay awake nights thinking about him.”

Muhle had shot into two vehicles in the Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru — one with a father and a daughter inside and another driven by a grandmother who later said she was thankful her grandson wasn’t with her, as he usually was.

Muhle then went inside the store, shot toward Wenzl and hit a security camera.

Gray had his gun drawn when Wenzl tackled Muhle. Muhle put the gun to his head but then lowered it, and Gray wrestled it away.

Amy Jacobsen, a deputy Douglas County attorney, recalled listening to the 911 calls and referenced two that stood out — one from the grandmother in the car and the other from a pharmacy worker who reported that seven people were hiding in the pharmacy. Both callers, she said, were in fear for their lives.

“I think safety of the public does demand prison time,” Jacobsen said. “We could have had a lot of dead people in this circumstance, not just Mr. Muhle, but a lot of other people.”

Gray, who broke his hand in the scuffle with Muhle, said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon that it was a sad situation.

“I just hope that he gets treatment, some help and maybe someday he’ll be able to return to society in a better way,” Gray said.

Wenzl said that after he tackled Muhle, Muhle kept repeating, “You’re no hero.”

In court, a week shy of two years later, Wenzl said, “I’m his hero, damn it.”

Wenzl said he plans to send Muhle his address and give him the option to write him. Wenzl said he may even visit Muhle.

Wenzl said he has children who are Muhle’s age and knows the importance of taking care of one’s mental health.

“This is all about mental illness. You’ve got avenues where you can go and get free mental health,” Wenzl said. “We all have issues ... if someone tells you, ‘I’m perfectly perfect’ ... No way. Because at some point in time, everybody has fought something.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0