Man who stopped to help with stalled SUV north of Madison is struck, killed

A man who got out of his vehicle to help a driver whose SUV had stalled between Madison and Norfolk was killed when a third vehicle struck the stalled one, causing the man to be thrown several feet.

About 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, an SUV driven by Julio Cesar Hernandez, 37, of Madison, stalled and was stopped diagonally along U.S. 81 in the northbound lane about 5 miles north of Madison, the Madison County Sheriff's Office reported.

Roger Beard, 61, of Norfolk, stopped to help and got out of his vehicle. As Beard was standing near Hernandez's SUV, a third vehicle, driven by Jose Lombana, 24, of Norfolk, struck the right rear corner of the SUV, which rolled over and pinned Hernandez. Beard was thrown several feet and killed instantly, the sheriff's office said.

Passers-by stopped and got the SUV off Hernandez and put it back upright.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue crew took Hernandez to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Lombana was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Sioux City.

The Nebraska State Patrol is handling the investigation into what happened.