Man's body found in Missouri River north of Omaha

A man's body was recovered from the Missouri River on Sunday near Onawa, Iowa, about 60 miles north of Omaha.

A fisherman called 911 just before 1 p.m. to report that he had found a body north of the Iowa Highway 175 bridge near the Ivy Island Wildlife Management Area, according to a press release from the Monona County Sheriff's Office.

The man appeared to have been in the river for some time, the press release said.

The Sheriff's Office has asked area law enforcement agencies to check their missing person reports and forward any reports matching the man's description to its office.

The body was taken to the medical examiner in Sioux City, Iowa, for an autopsy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0