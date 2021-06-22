Man's body found in Missouri River north of Omaha

A man's body was recovered from the Missouri River on Sunday near Onawa, Iowa, about 60 miles north of Omaha.
A fisherman called 911 just before 1 p.m. to report that he had found a body north of the Iowa Highway 175 bridge near the Ivy Island Wildlife Management Area, according to a press release from the Monona County Sheriff's Office.
The man appeared to have been in the river for some time, the press release said.
The Sheriff's Office has asked area law enforcement agencies to check their missing person reports and forward any reports matching the man's description to its office.
The body was taken to the medical examiner in Sioux City, Iowa, for an autopsy.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Aaron Kowalk
|Date Missing:
|06-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|209
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
AARON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 209 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jacihen Williams
|Date Missing:
|06-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|153
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACIHEN is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 153 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sara G Smith
|Date Missing:
|06-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blue
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
SARA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Blue hair and Brown eyes.
Jajuan Carter
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|124
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
JAJUAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 124 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Walatka
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
JOSEPH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Harley Edwards
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
HARLEY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Aliyssa Teresa Collins
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALIYSSA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nova M Moore
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|1
|Current Age:
|1
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|2'01
|Weight:
|30
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NOVA is a 1 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 2'01" tall and weighed 30 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah A Garner
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rebecca Tut
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REBECCA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isabella Violet Beatty
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
ISABELLA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ASHLEY is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Gabriella Lussier Espinosa
|Date Missing:
|06-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GABRIELLA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Minerva L Al Burki
|Date Missing:
|06-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MINERVA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raven Nicole Martens
|Date Missing:
|06-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jamarr Howard
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brenda Elaine Lambert
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|52
|Current Age:
|52
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRENDA is a 52 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Beuribe C Elizarraras
|Date Missing:
|06-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
BEURIBE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tereyce E Parker
|Date Missing:
|06-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEREYCE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Crystasia Cooper
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CRYSTASIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriela D Swalley
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
GABRIELA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ethan William Kiefer
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ETHAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Brooke Scott
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BROOKE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Dion Schultz
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Sidney PD
DION is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Charlie Autumn Horton
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHARLIE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Jane Marie Wiglusz
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|40
|Current Age:
|40
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JANE is a 40 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tucker August Dobberstine
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TUCKER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Hodah A Alkhafaji
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HODAH is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lamy L Walker
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAMY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Alconini
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mikayla Ladine Jones
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MIKAYLA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Danaijha L Mason
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANAIJHA is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mia N Canby
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jayden J Salzar
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Ralston PD
JAYDEN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander M Scott
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
ALEXANDER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
William C Felter
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
WILLIAM is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Kiana M Bush
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KIANA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Riyen Allam
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RIYEN is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Demari Morrison-edwards
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEMARI is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Alvitre
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
JOSEPH is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272