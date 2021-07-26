Man's child sex assault conviction is overturned over Douglas County prosecutor's 'negligence'

During closing arguments, Obermeyer said jurors should scrutinize the mother’s testimony because, she argued, the mother was likely trying to change her “undocumented status” and obtain a victim visa.

Beninato objected on the grounds that such an argument “assume(d) facts not in evidence.”

In her own closing argument, Beninato reminded jurors that the victim’s mother testified that she “does not know what a (victim) visa is.”

“At that time, the state again failed to disclose the existence of Mr. Blackford’s email (about the visa),” Otepka wrote.

On March 26, the jury found Santos guilty of sexually assaulting the 10-year-old and the 9-year-old but found him not guilty of assaulting the mother.

Two days later, Beninato replied to Blackford’s March 1 email about the victim visa.

“Mario Santos was convicted Friday afternoon of two counts of first-degree sexual assault against two separate children,” she wrote. “I anticipate that he will be serving the rest of his life in prison. (Mom) did an incredible job of testifying and cooperating with the state. I am more than willing to sign a visa on her behalf. Please send me the paperwork and thanks so much.”