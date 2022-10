Marion man accused of hiding camera in child's bathroom, bedroom

Oct. 25—MARION — A Marion man was arrested Monday on charges that he hid a camera in a 10-year-old girl's bathroom and bedroom to record the child when she was naked.

Zachary Christian Peters, 36, is charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act and two counts of invasion of privacy.

According to a criminal complaint, Peters had 12 videos in his possession that showed the child naked. The first was recorded by a camera in the girl's bathroom on Sept. 9, 2020, and the rest were recorded by the same camera, installed in her bedroom between March 20, 2021 and Nov. 17, 2021. The recordings were made without the girl's knowledge.

The camera was connected to an app on Peters' phone, which transferred the videos to his phone from the camera.

The girl's mother found images of her daughter on Peters' phone in December 2021, and a police investigation ensued.

A no contact order has been filed on behalf of the girl. Peters had his initial appearance in court Tuesday and he is being held in the Linn County Correctional Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond.