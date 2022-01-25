Mask mandate will stay in place in Omaha, Douglas County judge rules

OMAHA — Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman rejected the state’s attempt to overturn a public health director’s mask mandate for Omaha.

The Omaha City Council gave Lindsay Huse the authority to act as the city’s health director. In turn, the judge decided, she had a right to impose a mask mandate to try to quell the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

Stratman rejected the argument that Huse had to get approval from the director of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Huse would have had to get such approval had she been acting as Douglas County health director. But Huse was acting in her de facto position as city health director, appointed by the Omaha City Council.

Rejecting a restraining order doesn’t bode well for the state’s attempts to overturn the mandate. While judges can change their mind, they rarely deviate from what they decide as far as a temporary restraining order.

On top of that, any hearing on a permanent injunction likely would be weeks away — possibly making such a hearing a moot point. Huse has said she would review the mask mandate within four weeks of its Jan. 11 issuance and renew it or end it depending on COVID-19 numbers.

Huse issued the mask mandate in the midst of the current, continual surge of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

During a two-hour hearing Monday, the state argued she didn’t have a right to issue a mandate without HHS approval. The state also noted that in August, Huse sought to issue a mask mandate but was denied by the HHS director.

The state suggested that Huse was trying to do an end-run around the requirement that she get HHS approval.

The city had argued that the Omaha City Council delineated public-health decisions to Huse, as a de facto city health director. They noted that Huse’s predecessor, Adi Pour, who retired last year, was designated the city health director and provided COVID-19 reports to the Omaha City Council.

Under Huse’s order, masks are required for people over age 5 in indoor public venues such as schools and many businesses. Exceptions include religious services and places where it is possible to maintain 6 feet of distance.