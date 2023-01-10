 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

McCook man killed in two-vehicle crash south of North Platte

  • 0

A McCook man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision near Wellfleet, south of North Platte, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported.

Just after 4:15 p.m., authorities received a report of a crash on U.S. 83 near Wellfleet. The vehicles had hit nearly head-on.

Investigators found that a northbound 1999 Ford Taurus had crossed the center line of the highway. The car struck a southbound 2013 Chevrolet pickup.

The driver of the Taurus, 33-year-old Jordan Lauger of McCook, was pronounced dead at the scene. The four people in the pickup were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte for treatment.

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News