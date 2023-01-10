McCook man killed in two-vehicle crash south of North Platte

A McCook man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision near Wellfleet, south of North Platte, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported.
Just after 4:15 p.m., authorities received a report of a crash on U.S. 83 near Wellfleet. The vehicles had hit nearly head-on.
Investigators found that a northbound 1999 Ford Taurus had crossed the center line of the highway. The car struck a southbound 2013 Chevrolet pickup.
The driver of the Taurus, 33-year-old Jordan Lauger of McCook, was pronounced dead at the scene. The four people in the pickup were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte for treatment.