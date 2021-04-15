Media coverage won't give accused Furnas County sex trafficker fair trial, attorney says

BEAVER CITY — Ongoing media coverage of his alleged sex trafficking case has an Oxford man asking that his trial be moved to a different county.

William Quinn, 56, appeared Monday in Furnas County District Court for a motion to change venue. His attorney Joseph L. Howard of Omaha, argued the amount of pretrial “pervasive and prejudicial” publicity and media coverage won’t allow for Quinn to have a fair trial, and the small population of Furnas County would make it difficult to seat an impartial jury.

He entered 22 exhibits of evidence supporting his argument.

He faces five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse.

He pleaded not guilty to all 15 counts in September.

Quinn’s legal team hired an independent company who searched his name on television, radio and internet postings from Jan. 1, 2020, to Feb. 4, 2021. The search showed the number of unique visitors and pageviews of the postings.