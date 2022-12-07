 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medical issue caused head-on crash that killed one near North Platte, according to sheriff

A 79-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he suffered a medical emergency and swerved into oncoming traffic on U.S. 30 near North Platte, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

At about 1:20 p.m., a vehicle driven by Bruce Miller of Hershey crossed over into the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near mile marker 169. Miller's vehicle crashed head-on into a pickup driven by Travis Doss, 26, of Idaho.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, and Doss was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation indicated Miller likely suffered a medical issue at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor and seat belts appeared to be in use.

