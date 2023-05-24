The owners of a chain of medical spas in Iowa are suing an Urbandale nurse, claiming the woman has blocked them from accessing more than $420,000 in company assets.

MDJD Inc., an Illinois company, is suing Erica Parrish-Valdez in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.

MDJD alleges that until last year, Skin Body Soul Management, or SBSM, owned and operated a chain of medical spas with locations in Ankeny, West Des Moines and Coralville. Like most medical spas, the Skin Body Soul outlets in Iowa offer customers a range of nonsurgical medical services including skin treatments, Botox and body-filler injections, and laser hair removal in a spa-like setting.

The chain allegedly contracted with Parrish-Valdez, a licensed nurse practitioner, to provide medical services to the spas’ Iowa customers and serve as the clinics’ medical director.

In February 2022, MDJD alleges, it purchased the Iowa spas from SBSM, and agreed to retain Parrish-Valdez as medical director. Less than a month later, MDJD claims, Parrish-Valdez resigned and was later replaced by Dr. Pedro Rodriguez.

The lawsuit alleges that six weeks ago, MDJD learned that Parrish-Valdez had placed a hold on the bank account the company had been using for the past year to pay its expenses.

The bank account in question holds $421,598, the lawsuit alleges, and without access to those funds MDJD will be unable to pay expenses, which could lead to employee layoffs and increased regulatory scrutiny.

Parrish-Valdez has allegedly “ignored MDJD’s pleas for assistance” and refused to return phone calls from the bank to resolve the issue, the lawsuit claims.

MDJD is asking the court to issue a temporary restraining order that will require Parrish-Valdez to have the bank remove the hold from the account and restore the company’s access to the

State records indicate Parrish-Valdez is a practicing nurse whose license is in good standing with the Iowa Board of Nursing. She has yet to file a response to the lawsuit.

Best public high schools in Iowa Best public high schools in Iowa #30. Western Dubuque High School #29. Kee High School #28. Clear Lake High School #27. Harlan High School #26. Van Meter Junior/Senior High School #25. George-Little Rock Senior High School #24. South Central Calhoun High School #23. West Marshall High School #22. Hudson High School #21. Liberty High School #20. Williamsburg Junior/Senior High School #19. Grinnell Community Senior High School #18. George Washington High School #17. MOC-Floyd Valley High School #16. Cedar Falls High School #15. Le Mars High School #14. Johnston Senior High School #13. Decorah High School #12. Linn-Mar High School #11. Bettendorf High School #10. Ankeny High School #9. Waukee Senior High School #8. Iowa City High School #7. Ankeny Centennial High School #6. Gilbert High School #5. John F. Kennedy High School #4. Valley High School #3. Ames High School #2. Pleasant Valley High School #1. West Senior High School