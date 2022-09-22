Meta, contractor investigating after racist graffiti discovered at Sarpy County job site

Construction is at a standstill at a Meta data center in Sarpy County after racist graffiti was found on the site twice in the past week.

In a statement Tuesday, Turner Construction said it has paused construction on a new building at the Meta data complex located along Nebraska 50 to “send a message about how serious we take this.”

Racist graffiti was found at the site on Wednesday and Friday, a spokesman for Turner Construction said.

In the statement, Turner Construction said that the actions “did not meet our clear expectation for maintaining a respectful environment that is free of racism and hate” and that the company is working with Meta and trade partners to create a plan for making sure all employees at the worksite feel welcomed and are treated with respect and dignity.

Meta Platforms, the company formerly known as Facebook, is working with Turner Construction to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Meta has “zero tolerance for any racist acts,” and is working with the general contractors at each of its construction sites to prevent actions like what occurred at the Sarpy data center, the statement said.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the incident, but Meta is considering it a personnel matter and is going to handle it internally, Chief Deputy Greg London said.

The facility under construction will be the ninth building at the data center’s complex and is planned to be completed in 2024.