Two men were arrested Saturday after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 uncovered 44 pounds of meth and roughly 9,000 fentanyl pills.
Seward County Sheriff's deputies stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe heading east near mile marker 382, according to a news release. Deputies say they were tipped off by suspicious behavior by the vehicle's occupants.
A search of the vehicle also found a stolen gun, authorities said in a news release.
Authorities arrested Fausto A. Castro-Mendoza of Phoenix and Jesus Villanueva of Denver on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Villanueva was also found to have outstanding warrants in Colorado.
They were taken to jail without incident.
