Midwife facing felony charge of practicing in Nebraska without license

MADISON — A South Dakota woman ordered to stop practicing midwifery in Nebraska without a license is facing a felony charge in Madison County.
Judy Jones, 74, of Irene, South Dakota, appeared before County Judge Michael Long on Tuesday after she was charged with unlicensed practice of nurse midwifery on March 16. Stu Dornan, Jones’ attorney, requested a preliminary hearing to determine whether probable cause exists to bind the felony charge over to Madison County District Court.
It is alleged that Jones, after receiving a cease-and-desist order, practiced without having obtained a credential under the Uniform Credentialing Act between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, 2021. The charge is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 4 years’ imprisonment, a $25,000 fine or both. Post-release supervision also could be ordered if Jones is convicted.
Per the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the care that licensed midwife nurses are permitted to provide in Nebraska includes attendance at childbirth; prenatal, intrapartum and postpartum care; normal obstetrical and gynecological services for women; and care for the newborn immediately following birth.
In Nebraska, only medical doctors or physician’s assistants under the direction of a medical doctor are able to perform a preplanned at-home-delivery, said Jeff Powell, the interim deputy director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Even licensed, certified nurse midwives cannot perform a preplanned delivery at a home, he said.
Jones had been ordered to stop practicing in Nebraska without a license in 1999, and Powell said Jones has not sought a license as a certified nurse midwife in the state.
In January 1993, Jones was permanently enjoined from practicing midwifery without a license in South Dakota after assisting in the at-home delivery of a child, according to South Dakota Supreme Court records.
This is not the first time she’s been accused of unlicensed midwifery practice. She assisted in two at-home births, one in August 1999 and one in March 2001 in Minnehaha County, South Dakota. And in April 2001, she was indicted on four counts of unlicensed practice of midwifery in connection with the two at-home births. Jones was previously found in contempt of the court’s 1993 injunction not to practice without a license.
Jones also had faced charges out of Custer County, Nebraska, in connection with the 2011 death of an infant boy. On April 15, 2011, Jones entered into a contract with the boy’s parents “to spiritually minister to and support (the mother) during her pregnancy and in the delivery of their child,” according to a civil case that Jones filed against law enforcement investigators and Custer County prosecutors in 2018.
On Sept. 24, 2011, the woman gave birth to the boy at home and with Jones’ services. Shortly after birth, the infant had difficulty breathing and Jones provided “rescue breathing” until the boy was transported to a medical center in Broken Bow. The boy was transported to a hospital in Kearney and then to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
He was placed on hospice care on Oct. 11 and died nine days later.
Jones had at one point faced felony charges in connection with the boy’s death, including manslaughter. The case saw numerous delays and, in October 2015, it was dismissed after prosecutors said the parties involved in the case no longer wished to proceed.
A Madison County victim/witness assistant said the alleged recipient of Jones’ Madison County services made reports to a hospital, apparently resulting in an investigation that incriminated her.
Jones’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 6.
Most rural counties in Nebraska
Most rural counties in Nebraska
A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact.
Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2019 5-year population estimates.
According to the Census Bureau, rural land encompasses any land that isn't an urban area. To be considered an urban area, a place has to have a densely settled core of census tracts or blocks and count at least 2,500 people, at least 1,500 of whom must be residents of non-institutional buildings. Areas with 50,000 people or more are considered urbanized areas, while areas with between 2,500 and 50,000 people are considered urban clusters.
You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Nebraska
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#50. Burt County
- Rural area: 100.0% (492 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 492 square miles
--- #76 largest county in state, #2,114 nationwide
- Population density: 13.2 people / square mile (6,510 residents)
--- #59 lowest density county in state, #679 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Pierce County
- Rural area: 100.0% (573 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 573 square miles
--- #52 largest county in state, #1,745 nationwide
- Population density: 12.5 people / square mile (7,144 residents)
--- #56 lowest density county in state, #649 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Dixon County
- Rural area: 100.0% (476 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 476 square miles
--- #78 largest county in state, #2,165 nationwide
- Population density: 12.0 people / square mile (5,719 residents)
--- #55 lowest density county in state, #636 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Polk County
- Rural area: 100.0% (438 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 438 square miles
--- #83 largest county in state, #2,309 nationwide
- Population density: 11.9 people / square mile (5,225 residents)
--- #54 lowest density county in state, #632 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Cedar County
- Rural area: 100.0% (740 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 740 square miles
--- #31 largest county in state, #1,192 nationwide
- Population density: 11.5 people / square mile (8,498 residents)
--- #53 lowest density county in state, #618 nationwide
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Nebraska, according to Tripadvisor
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Howard County
- Rural area: 100.0% (569 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 569 square miles
--- #62 largest county in state, #1,786 nationwide
- Population density: 11.3 people / square mile (6,417 residents)
--- #52 lowest density county in state, #614 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Clay County
- Rural area: 100.0% (572 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 572 square miles
--- #55 largest county in state, #1,755 nationwide
- Population density: 10.8 people / square mile (6,203 residents)
--- #51 lowest density county in state, #602 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Fillmore County
- Rural area: 100.0% (575 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 575 square miles
--- #46 largest county in state, #1,724 nationwide
- Population density: 9.6 people / square mile (5,547 residents)
--- #49 lowest density county in state, #564 nationwide
The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Thayer County
- Rural area: 100.0% (574 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 574 square miles
--- #51 largest county in state, #1,741 nationwide
- Population density: 8.8 people / square mile (5,057 residents)
--- #48 lowest density county in state, #528 nationwide
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Nance County
- Rural area: 100.0% (442 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 442 square miles
--- #81 largest county in state, #2,300 nationwide
- Population density: 8.0 people / square mile (3,544 residents)
--- #46 lowest density county in state, #492 nationwide
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Nebraska, according to Tripadvisor
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Boone County
- Rural area: 100.0% (687 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 687 square miles
--- #41 largest county in state, #1,365 nationwide
- Population density: 7.7 people / square mile (5,279 residents)
--- #45 lowest density county in state, #477 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Knox County
- Rural area: 100.0% (1,108 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 1,108 square miles
--- #12 largest county in state, #569 nationwide
- Population density: 7.6 people / square mile (8,426 residents)
--- #44 lowest density county in state, #475 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Valley County
- Rural area: 100.0% (568 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 568 square miles
--- #64 largest county in state, #1,798 nationwide
- Population density: 7.4 people / square mile (4,206 residents)
--- #42 lowest density county in state, #467 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Antelope County
- Rural area: 100.0% (857 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 857 square miles
--- #24 largest county in state, #969 nationwide
- Population density: 7.4 people / square mile (6,341 residents)
--- #41 lowest density county in state, #466 nationwide
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#36. Nuckolls County
- Rural area: 100.0% (575 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 575 square miles
--- #48 largest county in state, #1,728 nationwide
- Population density: 7.4 people / square mile (4,244 residents)
--- #40 lowest density county in state, #465 nationwide
You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Furnas County
- Rural area: 100.0% (719 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 719 square miles
--- #34 largest county in state, #1,248 nationwide
- Population density: 6.6 people / square mile (4,747 residents)
--- #39 lowest density county in state, #437 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Harlan County
- Rural area: 100.0% (553 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 553 square miles
--- #68 largest county in state, #1,882 nationwide
- Population density: 6.2 people / square mile (3,415 residents)
--- #37 lowest density county in state, #417 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Webster County
- Rural area: 100.0% (575 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 575 square miles
--- #49 largest county in state, #1,732 nationwide
- Population density: 6.2 people / square mile (3,537 residents)
--- #36 lowest density county in state, #414 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Pawnee County
- Rural area: 100.0% (431 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 431 square miles
--- #84 largest county in state, #2,356 nationwide
- Population density: 6.1 people / square mile (2,649 residents)
--- #35 lowest density county in state, #413 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Sherman County
- Rural area: 100.0% (566 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 566 square miles
--- #65 largest county in state, #1,811 nationwide
- Population density: 5.4 people / square mile (3,033 residents)
--- #34 lowest density county in state, #385 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Franklin County
- Rural area: 100.0% (576 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 576 square miles
--- #45 largest county in state, #1,720 nationwide
- Population density: 5.2 people / square mile (2,987 residents)
--- #33 lowest density county in state, #375 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Gosper County
- Rural area: 100.0% (458 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 458 square miles
--- #79 largest county in state, #2,239 nationwide
- Population density: 4.4 people / square mile (2,013 residents)
--- #32 lowest density county in state, #341 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Chase County
- Rural area: 100.0% (894 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 894 square miles
--- #21 largest county in state, #876 nationwide
- Population density: 4.2 people / square mile (3,783 residents)
--- #31 lowest density county in state, #326 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Greeley County
- Rural area: 100.0% (570 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 570 square miles
--- #60 largest county in state, #1,782 nationwide
- Population density: 4.2 people / square mile (2,382 residents)
--- #28 lowest density county in state, #320 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Deuel County
- Rural area: 100.0% (440 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 440 square miles
--- #82 largest county in state, #2,305 nationwide
- Population density: 4.2 people / square mile (1,831 residents)
--- #27 lowest density county in state, #317 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Hitchcock County
- Rural area: 100.0% (710 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 710 square miles
--- #40 largest county in state, #1,291 nationwide
- Population density: 4.0 people / square mile (2,815 residents)
--- #26 lowest density county in state, #306 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Kimball County
- Rural area: 100.0% (952 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 952 square miles
--- #19 largest county in state, #736 nationwide
- Population density: 3.8 people / square mile (3,633 residents)
--- #25 lowest density county in state, #291 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Boyd County
- Rural area: 100.0% (540 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 540 square miles
--- #72 largest county in state, #1,935 nationwide
- Population density: 3.6 people / square mile (1,937 residents)
--- #24 lowest density county in state, #275 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Garfield County
- Rural area: 100.0% (570 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 570 square miles
--- #61 largest county in state, #1,783 nationwide
- Population density: 3.5 people / square mile (2,001 residents)
--- #23 lowest density county in state, #272 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Morrill County
- Rural area: 100.0% (1,424 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 1,424 square miles
--- #8 largest county in state, #422 nationwide
- Population density: 3.4 people / square mile (4,781 residents)
--- #22 lowest density county in state, #261 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Perkins County
- Rural area: 100.0% (883 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 883 square miles
--- #22 largest county in state, #904 nationwide
- Population density: 3.3 people / square mile (2,901 residents)
--- #21 lowest density county in state, #255 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Frontier County
- Rural area: 100.0% (975 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 975 square miles
--- #17 largest county in state, #714 nationwide
- Population density: 2.7 people / square mile (2,640 residents)
--- #20 lowest density county in state, #217 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Brown County
- Rural area: 100.0% (1,221 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 1,221 square miles
--- #10 largest county in state, #501 nationwide
- Population density: 2.5 people / square mile (3,015 residents)
--- #19 lowest density county in state, #194 nationwide
Jasperdo // Flickr
#17. Sheridan County
- Rural area: 100.0% (2,441 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 2,441 square miles
--- #4 largest county in state, #223 nationwide
- Population density: 2.1 people / square mile (5,231 residents)
--- #18 lowest density county in state, #164 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dundy County
- Rural area: 100.0% (920 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 920 square miles
--- #20 largest county in state, #797 nationwide
- Population density: 2.1 people / square mile (1,913 residents)
--- #17 lowest density county in state, #161 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Logan County
- Rural area: 100.0% (571 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 571 square miles
--- #57 largest county in state, #1,771 nationwide
- Population density: 1.6 people / square mile (927 residents)
--- #16 lowest density county in state, #121 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Rock County
- Rural area: 100.0% (1,008 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 1,008 square miles
--- #16 largest county in state, #670 nationwide
- Population density: 1.4 people / square mile (1,414 residents)
--- #15 lowest density county in state, #99 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Wheeler County
- Rural area: 100.0% (575 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 575 square miles
--- #47 largest county in state, #1,726 nationwide
- Population density: 1.4 people / square mile (783 residents)
--- #14 lowest density county in state, #96 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Hayes County
- Rural area: 100.0% (713 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 713 square miles
--- #38 largest county in state, #1,281 nationwide
- Population density: 1.3 people / square mile (893 residents)
--- #13 lowest density county in state, #90 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Garden County
- Rural area: 100.0% (1,704 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 1,704 square miles
--- #7 largest county in state, #352 nationwide
- Population density: 1.1 people / square mile (1,864 residents)
--- #12 lowest density county in state, #80 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Loup County
- Rural area: 100.0% (568 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 568 square miles
--- #63 largest county in state, #1,797 nationwide
- Population density: 1.1 people / square mile (605 residents)
--- #11 lowest density county in state, #75 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Keya Paha County
- Rural area: 100.0% (773 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 773 square miles
--- #28 largest county in state, #1,121 nationwide
- Population density: 1.0 people / square mile (760 residents)
--- #10 lowest density county in state, #68 nationwide
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Banner County
- Rural area: 100.0% (746 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 746 square miles
--- #30 largest county in state, #1,182 nationwide
- Population density: 1.0 people / square mile (722 residents)
--- #8 lowest density county in state, #65 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Hooker County
- Rural area: 100.0% (721 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 721 square miles
--- #33 largest county in state, #1,239 nationwide
- Population density: 1.0 people / square mile (693 residents)
--- #7 lowest density county in state, #61 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Grant County
- Rural area: 100.0% (776 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 776 square miles
--- #27 largest county in state, #1,117 nationwide
- Population density: 0.9 people / square mile (722 residents)
--- #6 lowest density county in state, #59 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Thomas County
- Rural area: 100.0% (713 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 713 square miles
--- #37 largest county in state, #1,280 nationwide
- Population density: 0.9 people / square mile (645 residents)
--- #5 lowest density county in state, #56 nationwide
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#4. Blaine County
- Rural area: 100.0% (711 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 711 square miles
--- #39 largest county in state, #1,289 nationwide
- Population density: 0.7 people / square mile (477 residents)
--- #4 lowest density county in state, #36 nationwide
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#3. Arthur County
- Rural area: 100.0% (715 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 715 square miles
--- #36 largest county in state, #1,271 nationwide
- Population density: 0.6 people / square mile (427 residents)
--- #3 lowest density county in state, #33 nationwide
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#2. Sioux County
- Rural area: 100.0% (2,067 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 2,067 square miles
--- #6 largest county in state, #275 nationwide
- Population density: 0.6 people / square mile (1,219 residents)
--- #2 lowest density county in state, #32 nationwide
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#1. McPherson County
- Rural area: 100.0% (859 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 859 square miles
--- #23 largest county in state, #966 nationwide
- Population density: 0.5 people / square mile (395 residents)
--- #1 lowest density county in state, #23 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.