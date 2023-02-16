A 43-year-old Bruning man who had been missing since early February was found dead in a grain storage bin in the Thayer County town Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators found Jamie Balluch dead on the same property where he was last seen alive: at Bruning Grain and Feed Company, where he worked, the patrol said in a news release.

The Thayer County Sheriff's Office had previously searched the area for Balluch. Authorities searched there again after the sheriff's office requested the State Patrol's assistance in their investigation into Balluch's disappearance, according to the news release.

Authorities ordered an autopsy, scheduled for Friday, to determine the cause of the 43-year-old's death. It's unclear if foul play is suspected.

In a Monday news release, the State Patrol said Balluch was "missing under suspicious circumstances" and asked the public for help in the investigation into his disappearance.