Mo the goldendoodle joins the Bellevue Police Department

The Bellevue Police Department's newest officer has a lot of training to do.

Mo, an 8-week-old goldendoodle, is joining the department as a certified therapy dog.

The puppy will start working with an Omaha-based trainer next week, said Bellevue Police Sgt. Howard Banks. Mo will train weekly with his soon-to-be handler, Officer Ashley Meyers.

The addition of a therapy dog has been in the works for a few months, Banks said. Department officials looked at breeders and sought advice from other agencies that use therapy dogs.

The dog's main job will be to offer emotional support to officers and residents during traumatic events, interviews or community outreach events.

"We're hoping that Mo is going to be a great addition to our police department," Banks said. "Hopefully the dog can be utilized for emotional support for police officers, to help them have that friendly dog they can pet on and love on. The dog can provide the same thing for citizens."

Mo is named after Will Moden, a Colorado State Patrol trooper who was killed while investigating a crash in 2019. Moden loved helping people and he loved dogs, Bellevue police said.