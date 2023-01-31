Monroe man killed in fiery collision with farm equipment

Authorities have identified a man who was killed recently in a fiery two-vehicle crash in central Nebraska.

Following an autopsy, the Nance County Sheriff’s Office said that Riley Royle, 26, of Monroe, died Jan. 17 after crashing into a piece of farm equipment. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Nebraska 22 near Genoa.

Investigators determined that Royle was driving a Chevrolet Suburban west on Nebraska 22 near 370th Avenue when it hit the rear end of a piece of farm equipment. The crash caused the Suburban to catch fire.

Passersby were unable to get Royle out of the vehicle because of the fire, investigators said. The driver of the farm equipment was transported to the Columbus Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Genoa, a town of about 1,000 residents, is 22 miles west of Columbus.

