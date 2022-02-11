More Omaha teenagers are dying at the hands of other teens

Three days before Christmas, Stephanie Meadows got a call saying her oldest daughter had been shot.

Isabella Santiago, 14, who was in the back seat of a car, was hit by one of the 10 bullets police say were fired by a 16-year-old.

Isabella, known as a funny, caring child who put others before herself, died soon after — the bullet had pierced her lung and heart. Police say she wasn’t the intended target.

Meadows, a staunch Second Amendment supporter, questions why kids are arming themselves to end petty disputes.

“For me, I believe that firearms are OK in the right hands, but definitely not in 16-year-olds’ hands,” Meadows said. “Why, why are we shooting an entire magazine into a vehicle at the age of 16?”

Isabella was the 10th teen who was fatally shot in Omaha in 2021 — accounting for nearly a third of the year’s homicides. That’s a startling jump compared with the annual totals from the previous five years.

The number of teen victims — and teen perpetrators — of gun violence has been steadily increasing in Omaha, a pattern that concerns law enforcement officials.

“It’s an indicator of troubling times ahead,” said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. “Oftentimes, these trends are hard to break. And we ask ourselves, ‘How did this start and what do we need to do to intervene?’”

A World-Herald analysis of Omaha Police Department data found that:

The annual number of teenagers criminally wounded or killed by gunfire hit a six-year peak of 36 victims in 2020 — a 50% increase from 2016. The number of teens who were injured by bullets in 2021 dropped from 2020, but the number who died of their wounds went up. The result: nearly 2 out of 5 teen shooting victims in 2021 died — twice the rate of the previous year.

Every year, more teens are arrested in connection with gun violence, either because they are suspected of being the shooter or they have some other, assisting role, such as a getaway driver.

In 2016, at least 10 teens were arrested on suspicion of a murder, assault, weapon or accessory charge in a non-fatal shooting or homicide. The number grew in 2021 to at least 27 teens arrested on suspicion of gun violence.

Most strikingly, a teen was arrested on suspicion of murder in eight of 2021’s gun homicides, compared with only one of 2016’s gun homicides. (Multiple teens could have been arrested in connection with the same shooting, but Omaha Police Department data counts it only once.)

Teen-on-teen gun violence has soared in the past six years in Omaha. The number of times at least one teen was arrested in a non-fatal shooting or gun homicide of another teen has quadrupled — from three in 2016 to 12 in 2021.

Schmaderer said officers are seeing more juveniles getting ahold of guns, prompting the rise in teen violence.

“It’s reflective of how you’re utilizing your time, and if you’re utilizing your time with a gun, hanging around others with a gun, the chances of you becoming a victim are much higher,” he said. “And that’s a pretty common trend that we see in law enforcement.”

Schmaderer said he thinks the rise in violence is a byproduct of the pandemic disrupting things that help keep youths out of trouble, such as school, extracurricular activities and the violence-prevention programming of both the department and community organizations. While many of the Police Department’s intervention efforts and community events had to be paused in 2020, Schmaderer said he thinks his department is close to getting back to normal.

“It’s our optimistic part of us that says once that gets fully going again, that we’ll get these numbers back down. But we don’t live off optimism,” he said. “We are putting things in place and working hard with our partners and keeping a keen eye on this because we don’t want to leave it to just chance.”

Yet even before the pandemic, police data showed youths were becoming increasingly involved with guns and crime.

In 2019, 464 juveniles were arrested in Omaha on felony charges, by far the most in at least the last 13 years.

More specifically, 105 youths in 2020 and 98 youths in 2019 were arrested on felony gun charges, the two highest annual totals in more than a decade. The number in 2016 was less than half those peaks.

The executive director of YouTurn, a nonprofit that works with youths who are at risk of being involved in violent behavior, said the pandemic exacerbated the trend.

“When YouTurn was established in 2016, we already had knowledge of the trends that we were seeing,” said Teresa Negron, a former Omaha police sergeant. “You were starting to see younger people involved in shootings. So the trend had started some time ago. It’s just gotten to the point where it’s more evident now.”

YouTurn provides guidance to youths ages 12 to 25 and pairs them with case managers who make at least six contacts with the youths every month.

Last year, the organization served 134 adolescents and young adults with intensive case management programming. Since September, when COVID-related restrictions were lifted in schools, YouTurn staff has engaged with about 150 youths, plus others through focus groups, sports activities or juvenile probation.

Negron identified various factors she thought contributed to the rise in youth gun violence: an increase in the availability of firearms and drugs, a sense of hopelessness and a lack of economic opportunity.

The pandemic exposed and widened those cracks — cutting out positive avenues where kids can learn, interact and relieve stress. In the past two years, Negron said, dealing with stressors or difficult feelings was challenging even for adults. It was worse, she said, for teens who are still developing.

“The ability to process everything that was going on in 2020 and in 2021 for an adolescent who is not really adept at handling conflict or adept at handling the emotional side of isolation … what do you do to have the capability of processing that at such an age when you have no other outlets,” she said. “We are working with a population who has yet to understand how to resolve conflict without resulting in violence and, more specifically, gun violence.”

Omaha police Deputy Director David Van Dyke, who oversees the department’s technical and reporting services, noted that if teen homicides in 2021 had been tracking at “normal” levels — one, two or three per year — then the annual number of homicides in the city would have been close to the 14-year lows of 2018 and 2019.

Much of the juvenile gun violence stems from youths’ involvement in gangs, said Police Capt. Steve Cerveny, who oversees the Police Department’s criminal investigations section.

“I think in lieu of some of those resources that (youths) were always able to turn to, we’ve seen juveniles taking part or being associated with a lot of gang-related activity, which also oftentimes yields violent crime, unfortunately,” Cerveny said.

Gang violence among teens can prompt retaliatory shootings that continue the cycle, seemingly without end, Cerveny said.

“It is a matter of getting out in front of those issues, and a large part of that is our community partnerships and interacting with those kids,” he said.

One of YouTurn’s strategies is a group of “credible messengers” who have lived through trauma or violence but turned their lives around, hoping to inspire youths to do the same.

“We meet people where they are,” Negron said. “If there is an incident that occurs of violence, gun violence, that we will obviously be out in the street, in the community … and try to do what we can to prevent any retaliation from occurring.”

But even teens not involved in gangs, such as Isabella, can become victims. Authorities have said she was not part of a gang, but the suspected assailants, both 16 years old, were documented gang members.

Christian X. Hernandez, the alleged shooter, and Samuel Lopez, the alleged driver, were arrested days after the shooting. Hernandez is scheduled to have his next court appearance Tuesday.

A prosecutor had said the boys talked about catching up to the other car in order to shoot the people inside it because of a dispute with the driver of the car Isabella was in.

“The fast, loose life is not worth it,” said Meadows, Isabella’s mother. “Not only did we lose (Isabella), my kids are traumatized, we’re all traumatized. But you know, that family, too, has lost their kids probably as well.”

Meadows said her daughter, who loved “The Golden Girls” TV show and her Puerto Rican heritage, helped other kids gain the confidence to be themselves and also stopped some from harming themselves.

Meadows wants to do the same through an initiative she calls “Santi’s World” in memory of her daughter. The name came from Isabella’s nickname and a friend who, after Isabella died, told Meadows that she “deserved the universe.”

For now, Meadows is offering a helping hand or listening ear for kids to talk or ask for advice or assistance. She hopes to eventually have a building where kids can spend time, get help and have access to positive resources.

Meadows is already getting started. At her daughter’s funeral, she connected with and gave advice to the teen who sat in the front passenger seat of the car Isabella was in when she was fatally shot.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with him and told him ... go back to school, get a job, get out of that area, you need new friends, go to counseling,” she said. “And he’s done a majority of those things.”

At Christmas, Meadows’ kids told her she had to open her gift first. It was a rose-gold, heart-shaped necklace with her six kids’ names and their respective birthstones. Her husband had ordered it before Isabella was killed. Isabella’s etched name and light green Peridot birthstone is featured on the top right side of the necklace.

“I loved it. I kind of bawled because it wasn’t but four days after she was killed,” Meadows said. “She’ll never suffer anything else dark in her life. And if we have to suffer for her not to hurt, so be it. She has and will continue to change people’s lives, even those she hadn’t met in person, and I will forever love her for being that person.”

