More than 30 pounds of cocaine, pills found in I-80 traffic stop in Seward County

The Seward County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Saturday after finding more than 20 pounds of cocaine and more than 10 pounds of OxyContin during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
The stop occurred at about 11 a.m. near mile marker 382 on I-80, when a deputy observed a Mercedes SUV with an obscured license plate, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
A search of the vehicle revealed an after-market compartment in the rear, where the drugs were found.
The driver, Samantha Francisco, 28, and passenger, Julany Rivera, 20, both of Chicago, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.
Francisco and Rivera were lodged in the Seward County jail.
America's vices: Alcohol, tobacco and more
From alcohol to cigarettes, most adults have tried some form of recreational drug. Fewer people have experimented with prescription medication for recreational reasons, but certain areas of the country are experiencing a serious problem with opoid addiction. Other drugs like cocaine and LSD, are used sporadically among adults in the U.S.
Using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Data Archive, the experts at HealthGrove, a health data site, ranked the 25 most commonly used recreational drugs. The substances are ordered by the increasing percentage of people age 12 and over who used the drug recreationally in 2015. In the case of a tie, the drug with a higher classification by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is ranked higher.
To collect this data, SAMHDA conducts the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in which they record use of illicit drugs, alcohol and tobacco in the U.S. population aged 12 or older. It is important to note that this data only includes recreational use of drugs, not proper medical use.
Drugs that are legal, alcohol and tobacco, have the highest recreational use. According to the survey, nearly one in five people over the age of 12 also used marijuana in 2015. As the drug becomes legal in more states, recreational use is likely to increase. Other Schedule I drugs (drugs determined to have no medical benefit by the DEA) including heroin and DMT had a recreational prevalence rate of less than 1 percent in 2015.
Note: Not all images in slideshow depict the exact drugs.
