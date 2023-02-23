At the end of the day, this is what it has come to for the mother of La Vista boy Ryan Larsen, who disappeared in 2021 at the age of 11: Asking a judge to declare her missing son dead.

Tammi Larsen, with two daughters sitting behind her and her two attorneys at her side, requested the declaration from Sarpy County Judge PaTricia Freeman Tuesday in a sparse Sarpy County courtroom.

Tammi's attorneys, Sean Conway and Michael Duffy of Omaha, told the judge that the ruling was needed so the family could "hold accountable" those responsible for Ryan's disappearance.

Ryan, who has multiple conditions that affect his cognitive ability, disappeared after walking away from La Vista West Elementary School on May 17, 2021.

The school district was aware of Ryan's limitations and his individual education plan noted that he had a tendency to wander off and to hide, his mother told the court. Larsen's attorneys said her son walked out the front doors of the building in the middle of the day.

The statute of limitations for taking legal action against the school district is two years, but the law typically requires a person be missing five years before they can be declared dead. The attorneys noted that the law and other court decisions allow for exceptions.

Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for the Papillion-La Vista School District, said the district will leave decisions about accountability up to the courts.

"It is just a tragic situation, our heart breaks for that family," she said. "Our focus and our priority is trying to be a support for everyone who has gone through this tragic situation."

Tammi told the judge that her son has been diagnosed with generalized epilepsy, Tourette Syndrome, ADHD and is on the autism spectrum. He isn't able to care for himself in such routine ways as tying his own shoes or preparing his own food. He also lacks impulse control.

While the La Vista Police Department considers the case active, the Larsen family says communications with the department have dropped off significantly.

At the request of La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten, Larsen and her attorney agreed to drop their subpoena requesting that he testify at the hearing.

Freeman took the case under advisement.

Following the hearing, Tammi's attorneys, speaking on her behalf, said she still hoped her son was alive.

"This has been agonizing for the family," he said. "They are always hoping that Ryan will be found. That he is safe."

