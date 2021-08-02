 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mother of three dies in one-vehicle crash in central Nebraska
0 Comments
editor's pick

Mother of three dies in one-vehicle crash in central Nebraska

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 29-year-old woman died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night about six miles north of Fullerton. 

Courtney Johnson of Belgrade was pronounced dead at the Boone County Hospital in Albion, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Office. Johnson is the mother to three small children, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. 

A passerby found an SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue about 10 p.m. Members of the Fullerton Volunteer Fire Department were able to get Johnson, who was unresponsive, out of the SUV. Fullerton emergency medical personnel started lifesaving measures. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News