Motorcycle fatalities in Nebraska are way down (so far) in 2021

The American Bikers Aimed Toward Education chapter of Nebraska offers a comprehensive course of motorcycle safety, said Randy Geer, an instructor with the organization. ABATE, founded in 1971, advocates for motorcycle rights and brings attention to issues affecting riders.

“We encourage every new rider to take a motorcycle safety course,” Geer said. “We feel it’s more important to prevent a crash than to work on making the crashes safer. We have our share of crashes (in Nebraska), and a lot of it is because of riders who don’t even have a motorcycle license and have never taken a safety course.”

ABATE and the Nebraska Department of Transportation have stepped up the “Share the Road“ campaign, which promotes driver awareness and increases understanding of how motorcycles behave in traffic, said Todd C. Miller, state coordinator of ABATE of Nebraska. Miller said that message —on road signs and on the internet — may be helping.