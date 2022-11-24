 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into barrier, falling off Lincoln overpass, police say

A 53-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a concrete barrier on the eastbound lane of Rosa Parks Way, falling over the side of the west Lincoln overpass on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead in the parking lot underneath the overpass, which sits between Sixth and Seventh streets along K Street. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m.

Police at 2 p.m. closed the eastbound lane of Rosa Parks Way from South Folsom Street to Ninth Street. It has since reopened. 

That stretch of the roadway is mostly comprised of a bridge that carries traffic over Salt Creek, railroad tracks and the western edge of the downtown area, spitting out at Ninth Street.

Another motorcyclist died in a similar crash on Rosa Parks Way in June 2014, when the 19-year-old hit the barrier and flew over the wall, falling into a gravel parking lot below. 

Across roadways in America, a grim reality is driving calls for change as more people walking are killed. 
