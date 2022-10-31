Motorcyclist killed Friday after colliding with truck in north Lincoln

A 30-year-old Lincoln man died when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday night, Lincoln Police said in a news release.
Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to an accident at 11th and Adams streets. A Suzuki pickup was northbound on 11th Street when the motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup, police said.
Witnesses tried to help the motorcyclist until medics arrived. He was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Authorities are not releasing the motorcyclist's name, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.
Top Journal Star photos for October
The basketball courts at Antelope Park went from gray to filled with color this fall. The project to resurface the courts at Normal Boulevard and South Street and repaint them as a reproduction of the painting "Red Sea" by African American artist Felrath Hines was funded by private donations. The original painting is part of the permanent collection of the Sheldon Museum of Art.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gives the state of the city address Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabby Pace (center left) and Kooper Barnes (center right) dance as part of the Spartans' pregame routine before an A-5 district game Wednesday at Doris Bair Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch celebrates after the team made a stop against Indiana in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Marcus Washington breaks a tackle from Indiana's Bryant Fitzgerald (31) in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Flowers ring a tree on Randolph Street where six people died in a car crash last week.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) and Nebraska wide receiver Ty Hahn (17) celebrate after Hartzog scooped up a blocked punt for a touchdown on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A farmer uses a corn combine to harvest his crop on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Johnson, NE. Based on June 1 conditions, Nebraska's 2022 winter wheat crop is forecast at 36.9 million bushels, down 10% from last year's crop, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Ellen Bode drives the ball off the 16th tee during the girls class A district golf match on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lead teacher Jazi Hudnall (center) plays with children (from left) Goamar Gony, Cha'Ziye West, Gloria Retana, Grace Dounda, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Community Action K Street Head Start Center in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen moderates a hearing on the voter ID initiative, Tuesday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East reacts as Madison Adams (19) runs home after hitting one of the 18 homers hit by the Spartans in three district games this week. East beat Columbus 12-0 to win the A-6 district Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gabriel Wilhelm, 9, closes his ears as the Lincoln Pius X band plays before Friday's game against Waverly at Aldrich Field.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A section of the the Deadman's run watershed which snakes past the Hansen-Mueller grain silos in Northeast Lincoln is photographed by a drone on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at in Lincoln. Over the past 20 years, the city and Lower Platte NRD have created master plans to manage flood risk, stream stability and water quality in 14 watersheds in and around Lincoln. A proposed comprehensive master plan updates and combines all those plans, which include long-awaited work on Deadmans Run. City voters approved a bond issue that will help pay for the work to widen nearly 1 1/2 miles of the main channel in north Lincoln, replace bridges and build a stormwater basin.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East celebrates after the final point of the second set against Lincoln North Star during a HAC Tournament game Tuesday at East.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
McCook's Evan Humphrey (left) embraces Lincoln Michaelis after winning the Class B No. 1 doubles title on Friday at Woods Tennis Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas (middle) reacts after completing the 18th hole at the state girls golf tournament Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club. Kolbas shot a 36-hole 151 to win the tournament for the third consecutive year.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
During the pandemic, the Rev. Allan Phan of Sacred Heart Church in Crete began speaking to his parishioners through his "Devotions with Daisy" blog on Facebook. The videos of he and his dog have been popular among congregants.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
