Motorcyclist killed Friday after colliding with truck in north Lincoln

A 30-year-old Lincoln man died when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday night, Lincoln Police said in a news release.

Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to an accident at 11th and Adams streets. A Suzuki pickup was northbound on 11th Street when the motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup, police said.

Witnesses tried to help the motorcyclist until medics arrived. He was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Authorities are not releasing the motorcyclist's name, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

It was the first of two motorcycle fatalities on Friday night.