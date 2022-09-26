Motorcyclist killed in crash in west Lincoln

A 45-year-old Lincoln man riding a motorcycle has died following a crash on West O Street on Saturday.
The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was westbound when the driver of a Hyundai sedan pulled out in front of it near Southwest 20th Street.
The names of the drivers were not immediately available, and no citations have been issued.
