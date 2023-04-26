One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a northeast Lincoln crash, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
At about 1:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of 84th and Holdrege streets after a motorcycle collided with an SUV. Police said the SUV was traveling north on 84th Street and turning left onto Holdrege Street, while the motorcycle was traveling south on 84th Street in the right-turn lane and continued through the intersection, colliding with the passenger side of the SUV.
The man who was driving the motorcycle, who hadn't been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, died in the crash. The woman driving the SUV was not injured, while a passenger in the SUV had minor injuries.