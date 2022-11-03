Murder charge filed in fatal fire

WATERLOO — Authorities have added charges against a Sumner man accused of setting fire at a Waterloo home that left one person dead.

Waterloo police on Wednesday arrested John Walter Spooner, 59, on a charge for first-degree murder. Bond on the charge was set at $1 million.

Spooner has been in the Black Hawk County Jail since Aug. 19 when officers detained him on an arson charge in the fire.

The blaze started on the porch of Tony Lewis Grider’s home at 309 E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m. and the flames spread to the rest of the house. Grider, 60, was apparently trapped inside and pronounced dead shortly after he was removed from the house.

Grider suffered second-degree burns on 30% of his body and had a high level of carbon monoxide, according to court records.

Spooner had been staying at the house, according to witness accounts. He was seen walking around outside the home around the time of the fire, records state.

A nearby security camera captured footage of Spooner in the area carrying a gas can before the blaze. He walked onto and then off the porch, records state.

After leaving the porch, he remained and watched the house until smoke and flames were visible, records state. He then left and discarded the gas can.

Investigators with Waterloo Fire Rescue obtained samples from the porch area. Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab testing found traces of an accelerant, records state.

In October, Spooner’s attorney filed a notice in the arson case indicating he plans to argue he was intoxicated on drugs at the time of the crime.