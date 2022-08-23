Murder charges brought after satanic drawings found in case of missing Mason City woman

LISA GROUETTE
Mason City Globe Gazette
A Mitchell County man has been arrested on felony murder charges in connection with the disappearance of Mason City resident Angela Bradbury.
According to court documents, Nathan James Gilmore, 23, of Osage was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday for his role in Bradbury's death.
Nathan James Gilmore, 23, of Osage was arrested on murder charges on Monday for his apparent role in the 2021 death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City.
Lisa Grouette
Bradbury, 29, was last seen alive in April of 2021. A hiker discovered a skull propped up on a post or stick on a trail near the Green Belt in Mitchell County on July 12, 2022. The remains were determined to be those of Bradbury's in March of this year.
Gilmore is said to have picked up Bradbury in Cerro Gordo County, near the correctional facility on April 6, 2021, and driving her to a home in Mason City. Bradbury later voluntarily left with Gilmore, to travel to St. Ansgar where Gilmore lived. Bradbury was not heard from again.
Department of Motor Vehicle records led officials to Gilmore, who had also been at the scene when the remains were discovered, and had already given a statement to police.
A forensic review of Gilmore's phone turned up disturbing messages in which Gilmore vaguely describe details of a stabbing death. In another search, a drawing of what appeared to be a drawing of a satanic goat head, along with a series of numbers.
The drawing had blood droplets on it, and the numbers corresponded with the date Bradbury went missing, as well as the latitude and longitude coordinates of the Green Belt trail.
Gilmore was booked into the Mitchell County Jail on $1M bail. A public defender has been assigned to represent Gilmore, and a preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 30.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Iowa
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Iowa using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 821 cities and towns in IA. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $69,181 over the last 12 months.
Metros with the most cities in the top 50
#1. Des Moines-West Des Moines: 24
#2. Cedar Rapids: 11
#3. Iowa City: 7
#4. Spirit Lake: 4
#5. Dubuque: 3
Read on to see which cities made the list.
ungvar // Shutterstock
#50. Iowa City
- Typical home value: $273,880
- 1-year price change: +$35,469 (+14.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$58,702 (+27.3%)
- Metro area: Iowa City
Stacker
#49. Alburnett
- Typical home value: $265,284
- 1-year price change: +$35,472 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,541 (+40.6%)
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#48. Perry
- Typical home value: $164,794
- 1-year price change: +$35,502 (+27.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$71,589 (+76.8%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#47. Carlisle
- Typical home value: $241,298
- 1-year price change: +$36,741 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$72,911 (+43.3%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#46. North Liberty
- Typical home value: $299,555
- 1-year price change: +$36,983 (+14.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$65,366 (+27.9%)
- Metro area: Iowa City
Stacker
#45. Bryant
- Typical home value: $278,259
- 1-year price change: +$37,284 (+15.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$30,425 (+12.3%)
- Metro area: Clinton
Stacker
#44. Palo
- Typical home value: $306,113
- 1-year price change: +$37,617 (+14.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$87,950 (+40.3%)
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#43. Okoboji
- Typical home value: $401,885
- 1-year price change: +$38,219 (+10.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$98,249 (+32.4%)
- Metro area: Spirit Lake
Stacker
#42. Ankeny
- Typical home value: $322,783
- 1-year price change: +$38,540 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$85,539 (+36.1%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#40. Center Point
- Typical home value: $277,646
- 1-year price change: +$38,837 (+16.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$85,329 (+44.4%)
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#39. Bondurant
- Typical home value: $314,798
- 1-year price change: +$39,219 (+14.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,277 (+37.8%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#38. Springville
- Typical home value: $253,096
- 1-year price change: +$39,231 (+18.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,431 (+43.3%)
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#37. Mount Vernon
- Typical home value: $301,621
- 1-year price change: +$39,531 (+15.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$85,804 (+39.8%)
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#36. Grimes
- Typical home value: $337,995
- 1-year price change: +$39,831 (+13.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$89,574 (+36.1%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#35. Bertram
- Typical home value: $314,415
- 1-year price change: +$40,270 (+14.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,882 (+37.0%)
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#34. Runnells
- Typical home value: $376,036
- 1-year price change: +$40,955 (+12.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$125,640 (+50.2%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#33. Oxford
- Typical home value: $319,977
- 1-year price change: +$40,994 (+14.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$89,918 (+39.1%)
- Metro area: Iowa City
Stacker
#32. Johnston
- Typical home value: $371,225
- 1-year price change: +$41,333 (+12.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$91,778 (+32.8%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#30. Alleman
- Typical home value: $343,952
- 1-year price change: +$41,578 (+13.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$89,658 (+35.3%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#29. Indianola
- Typical home value: $266,890
- 1-year price change: +$41,653 (+18.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$78,328 (+41.5%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#28. Walker
- Typical home value: $250,742
- 1-year price change: +$41,722 (+20.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$80,371 (+47.2%)
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#27. Dallas Center
- Typical home value: $276,424
- 1-year price change: +$41,771 (+17.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$82,846 (+42.8%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#26. Coralville
- Typical home value: $307,898
- 1-year price change: +$41,845 (+15.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$64,485 (+26.5%)
- Metro area: Iowa City
Stacker
#25. Elkhart
- Typical home value: $296,224
- 1-year price change: +$42,176 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,891 (+47.1%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#24. Toddville
- Typical home value: $352,121
- 1-year price change: +$43,283 (+14.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$95,867 (+37.4%)
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#23. Central City
- Typical home value: $255,495
- 1-year price change: +$43,482 (+20.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,246 (+43.3%)
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#22. Ely
- Typical home value: $307,786
- 1-year price change: +$43,785 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$85,821 (+38.7%)
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#21. Robins
- Typical home value: $373,734
- 1-year price change: +$43,946 (+13.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$93,991 (+33.6%)
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#20. Polk City
- Typical home value: $378,592
- 1-year price change: +$44,065 (+13.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$97,686 (+34.8%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#19. Epworth
- Typical home value: $242,675
- 1-year price change: +$44,274 (+22.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,063 (+46.5%)
- Metro area: Dubuque
Stacker
#18. Minburn
- Typical home value: $250,939
- 1-year price change: +$44,488 (+21.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,734 (+60.6%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#17. De Soto
- Typical home value: $258,105
- 1-year price change: +$44,727 (+21.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$89,738 (+53.3%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#16. Wahpeton
- Typical home value: $482,269
- 1-year price change: +$44,890 (+10.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$119,704 (+33.0%)
- Metro area: Spirit Lake
Stacker
#15. Van Meter
- Typical home value: $357,235
- 1-year price change: +$44,924 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$104,601 (+41.4%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#14. Norwalk
- Typical home value: $299,363
- 1-year price change: +$45,728 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$88,001 (+41.6%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#13. Orleans
- Typical home value: $498,011
- 1-year price change: +$48,062 (+10.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$112,020 (+29.0%)
- Metro area: Spirit Lake
Stacker
#12. Clive
- Typical home value: $380,893
- 1-year price change: +$48,349 (+14.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$93,276 (+32.4%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#10. Granger
- Typical home value: $363,461
- 1-year price change: +$49,490 (+15.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$101,425 (+38.7%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#9. Waukee
- Typical home value: $339,200
- 1-year price change: +$49,610 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,053 (+34.0%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#8. Adel
- Typical home value: $381,040
- 1-year price change: +$54,614 (+16.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$105,741 (+38.4%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#7. Peosta
- Typical home value: $365,640
- 1-year price change: +$54,909 (+17.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$117,085 (+47.1%)
- Metro area: Dubuque
Stacker
#6. Asbury
- Typical home value: $343,656
- 1-year price change: +$55,819 (+19.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,853 (+38.1%)
- Metro area: Dubuque
Stacker
#5. Ackworth
- Typical home value: $343,146
- 1-year price change: +$59,243 (+20.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$128,928 (+60.2%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#4. Solon
- Typical home value: $410,147
- 1-year price change: +$63,175 (+18.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$109,966 (+36.6%)
- Metro area: Iowa City
Stacker
#3. West Okoboji
- Typical home value: $557,036
- 1-year price change: +$63,274 (+12.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$146,921 (+35.8%)
- Metro area: Spirit Lake
Stacker
#2. Cumming
- Typical home value: $480,803
- 1-year price change: +$68,023 (+16.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$137,478 (+40.0%)
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
