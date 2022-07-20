Muscatine man dies in officer-involved shooting

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) has reported that a Muscatine man was shot and killed by Hancock, Ill., County Sheriff’s deputies after holding a deputy at gunpoint and taking his vehicle, then leading deputies on a chase.

The state patrol says Timothy Ostrander, 31, of Muscatine, was killed during a confrontation with deputies on July 13. The investigation remains ongoing.

Preliminary information from the ISP says at about 2 p.m. July 13, Hancock County deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject. During the interaction Ostrander reportedly entered the patrol car of the first deputy on scene and held the deputy at gunpoint. The deputy exited the vehicle and shots were reported fired at the vehicle. Ostrander reportedly fled the scene in the vehicle. A second responding deputy picked up the first responding deputy. A short pursuit reportedly ended with an exchange of gunfire between Ostrander and the deputies near route 136 and Hancock County Road 2500E. Ostrander was pronounced deceased at an area hospital a short time later.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 was contacted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s office to investigate the incident.

Court documents show Ostrander had been cited for several traffic violations. The only felony arrest was reported in 2009, when he spent 45 days in jail for contempt of court. Charges of third degree burglary and possession of burglary tools were dismissed. The day before the incident he was cited in Cedar County by the Iowa State Patrol for failure to provide proof of financial liability.