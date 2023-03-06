Muscatine Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Friday in Discovery Park, Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider said.

Officers were sent to Discovery Park, located in the 3200 block of Cedar Street, at about 10:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a dead body.

Officers located the body of a man inside the park.

Muscatine Police investigators, as well as Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies and the Muscatine County Medical Examiners Officer also responded to the scene.

The identity of the man was not released pending verification of his identity and family notifications.

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Iowa Most popular girl names in the '00s in Iowa #50. Isabelle #49. Riley #48. Brooke #47. Kayla #46. Madeline #45. Bailey #44. Jessica #43. Brianna #42. Katelyn #41. Lily #40. Kylie #39. Avery #38. Brooklyn #37. Lillian #36. Haley #35. Rachel #34. Claire #33. Mackenzie #32. Kaitlyn #31. Jenna #30. Kaylee #29. Sarah #28. Allison #27. Ashley #26. Paige #25. Alyssa #24. Megan #23. Hailey #22. Addison #21. Natalie #20. Morgan #19. Sydney #18. Sophia #17. Isabella #16. Ella #15. Anna #14. Samantha #13. Lauren #12. Chloe #11. Taylor #10. Ava #9. Elizabeth #8. Alexis #7. Abigail #6. Grace #5. Hannah #4. Emily #3. Olivia #2. Madison #1. Emma