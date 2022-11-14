Muscatine woman pleads guilty to third-degree sexual abuse

A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child and selling the video across state lines has pleaded guilty to a charge of third degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.

According to court records, a sentencing hearing for Jessica Rochelle Peters, 33, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 9 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. Peters faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. After previously pleading not guilty, she entered the guilty plea as part of a plea agreement with the state. Charges of second degree sexual abuse and incest will be dropped as part of the agreement. Original charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony, and purchase or possession of the depiction of a minor in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed at the request of the state to allow federal charges to be brought.

Peters was arrested after Henry Winchip, 76, of Valparaiso, Ind., was arrested for allegedly paying Peters for photos and videos of the act. He faces felony charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

According to the Indiana filings, on Aug. 12, the child's father told Muscatine police he believed Peters had been sexually abusing the child.

The father alleged Peters approached him with Winchip's request for the illicit video, and he told her he would not participate. He then found the videos on the phone he shared with Peters.

Text messages show Peters sent the videos and photos to Winchip in exchange for money on July 23.

Peters has denied the child is related to her.

According to court documents, the child said the videos were shot at an apartment and a hotel where they lived in Muscatine. The child told investigators their father forced them to do the videos and Peters "fake child molested" them. The child said their father would sometimes hold the phone to record the videos, and other times Peters would record the videos when they were alone.

Porter County Sheriff's Office in Indiana and the FBI served a search warrant on Winchip, who later told police he has known Peters for about 15 years, police said. Winchip was aware she was in police custody in Iowa and admitted to having paid her for sex videos for years, police said.