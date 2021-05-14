Nebraska AG's Office reaches $200,000 settlement with mental health care provider accused of Medicaid fraud

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has reached an out-of-court settlement with an Omaha mental health care provider accused of submitting false claims for Medicaid reimbursement.
Kathleen Wiley, who provided counseling services, agreed to a $200,000 settlement with the state and its Medicaid contractor in exchange for dropping a civil lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court.
As part of the settlement, Wiley admitted no wrongdoing.
The state, in its lawsuit, had accused Wiley of submitting 1,201 claims totaling $109,274 to Nebraska Medicaid or its contractor between September 2013 and December 2018 without proper documentation showing that services had been provided.
The state’s False Medicaid Claims Act allows the state to recover triple the amount that was paid to a provider like Wiley, who settled the dispute by paying $200,000.
The matter was initially investigated by Magellan Health, a Nebraska Medicaid contractor, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It was then referred to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation and legal action.
Attempts to reach Wiley for contact were unsuccessful. She closed her business in 2019, according to the settlement agreement.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Armand J Shaw
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|88
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ARMAND is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 88 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reilly Jean Shakin
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Central City PD
REILLY is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
William E Lagrone
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|84
|Current Age:
|84
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 84 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 245 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Crystasia M Cooper
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CRYSTASIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jayeceon C Brown
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAYECEON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Meysenburg
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
MARIAH is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 185 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tha Dah
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THA is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Braysaun Donald
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRAYSAUN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emmaunla Ruba
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EMMAUNLA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dallas Danielle Keffer
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|255
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
DALLAS is a 35 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 255 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Emily Kate Stevens
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|31
|Current Age:
|31
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
EMILY is a 31 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew Sd Jacobsen
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDREW is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Lerae Wallace
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXIS is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gregorio Solis-juarez
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|6
|Current Age:
|6
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|3'06
|Weight:
|70
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
GREGORIO is a 6 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 3'06" tall and weighed 70 lbs. He has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Dario Lance Chavez
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|167
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 167 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Taeshaun Amauri Lee Moreira
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TAESHAUN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mya J Delgado
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
MYA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer N Klevemann
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus H Briceno-marin
|Date Missing:
|05-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESUS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Savannah Pibor
|Date Missing:
|05-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAVANNAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.